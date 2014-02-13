AMD Radeon R7 265 Review: Curaçao Slides In At $150

Results: Grid 2

Although Grid 2 is a good-looking game, we know it to be more platform-bound than anything else. As a result, we're able to crank up the title's Ultra preset, enable soft ambient occlusion, and turn on 8x MSAA.

Click for 1080p pop-up

The Radeon R7 265 never falls below 41 FPS at this maxed-out setting. Even Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti keeps its nose above playability, despite a couple of small dips below 30 FPS.

Aside from a couple of spikes, measured frame time variance is low in this game.