SilverStone ST1000-PTS Power Supply Review: Downsizing To The Extreme

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements and EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no extra capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.024V 11.825V 1.66% Pass 5V 5.015V 4.846V 3.37% Pass 3.3V 3.294V 3.126V 5.10% Fail 5VSB 5.063V 5.020V 0.85% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.019V 11.701V 2.65% Pass 5V 5.011V 4.808V 4.05% Pass 3.3V 3.293V 3.087V 6.26% Fail 5VSB 5.064V 5.019V 0.89% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.017V 11.761V 2.13% Pass 5V 5.012V 4.792V 4.39% Pass 3.3V 3.292V 3.032V 7.90% Fail 5VSB 5.064V 5.017V 0.93% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.979V 11.881V 0.82% Pass 5V 4.983V 4.817V 3.33% Pass 3.3V 3.265V 3.102V 4.99% Fail 5VSB 5.020V 4.977V 0.86% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.976V 11.849V 1.06% Pass 5V 4.982V 4.797V 3.71% Pass 3.3V 3.265V 3.083V 5.57% Fail 5VSB 5.021V 4.968V 1.06% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.974V 11.878V 0.80% Pass 5V 4.982V 4.761V 4.44% Pass 3.3V 3.265V 3.098V 5.11% Fail 5VSB 5.021V 4.975V 0.92% Pass

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The transient response is mediocre on all rails, but 5VSB.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

There is a high spike at 5VSB, at 5.575V, which exceeds the 5.5V upper limit that the ATX spec sets. The +12V rail performs better in these tests, but still it registers a voltage overshoot during the last test.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10°C increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50 percent. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.4 mV 9.7 mV 20.3 mV 10.4 mV Pass 20% Load 13.6 mV 10.0 mV 20.8 mV 10.9 mV Pass 30% Load 13.5 mV 9.7 mV 22.6 mV 11.6 mV Pass 40% Load 18.3 mV 10.3 mV 24.6 mV 12.4 mV Pass 50% Load 22.2 mV 12.6 mV 23.6 mV 13.1 mV Pass 60% Load 26.5 mV 13.5 mV 26.4 mV 13.9 mV Pass 70% Load 31.3 mV 16.1 mV 31.6 mV 15.1 mV Pass 80% Load 34.8 mV 16.6 mV 30.3 mV 16.7 mV Pass 90% Load 39.8 mV 14.8 mV 29.3 mV 18.3 mV Pass 100% Load 45.8 mV 16.4 mV 29.9 mV 23.1 mV Pass 110% Load 52.3 mV 17.1 mV 32.0 mV 25.1 mV Pass Crossload 1 32.5 mV 12.7 mV 25.1 mV 35.0 mV Pass Crossload 2 47.3 mV 13.8 mV 26.7 mV 20.3 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The +12V rail has satisfactory ripple suppression, although we are used to see below 30mV in high-end units, under worst case scenario. The 5V rail is the best performer here, while the 3.3V rail's ripple ideally should remain below 30mV.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

There are some spurs at low frequencies (<1MHz), but none of them goes over the limits.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content