SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST85F-PT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.5 mV 8.6 mV 6.8 mV 5.1 mV Pass 20% Load 7.4 mV 10.2 mV 7.0 mV 7.2 mV Pass 30% Load 8.9 mV 11.6 mV 8.2 mV 8.8 mV Pass 40% Load 10.6 mV 14.8 mV 10.0 mV 12.0 mV Pass 50% Load 12.6 mV 16.8 mV 11.6 mV 14.1 mV Pass 60% Load 14.8 mV 17.7 mV 13.3 mV 14.0 mV Pass 70% Load 18.7 mV 18.2 mV 15.1 mV 17.4 mV Pass 80% Load 23.7 mV 18.6 mV 17.3 mV 18.2 mV Pass 90% Load 29.0 mV 18.3 mV 16.7 mV 20.6 mV Pass 100% Load 34.9 mV 22.0 mV 21.2 mV 25.2 mV Pass 110% Load 48.6 mV 36.5 mV 34.8 mV 42.2 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.3 mV 10.5 mV 10.2 mV 8.1 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 34.8 mV 22.0 mV 19.9 mV 24.2 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V isn't the best we've seen, but it's good enough. You have to push the PSU beyond its rated limits to see over 40 mV ripple on this rail. On the minor rails, ripple is quite low, and the 5VSB rail delivers clean output even under full load.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2