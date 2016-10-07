SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST85F-PT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.5 mV
|8.6 mV
|6.8 mV
|5.1 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.4 mV
|10.2 mV
|7.0 mV
|7.2 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.9 mV
|11.6 mV
|8.2 mV
|8.8 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|10.6 mV
|14.8 mV
|10.0 mV
|12.0 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|12.6 mV
|16.8 mV
|11.6 mV
|14.1 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.8 mV
|17.7 mV
|13.3 mV
|14.0 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|18.7 mV
|18.2 mV
|15.1 mV
|17.4 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|23.7 mV
|18.6 mV
|17.3 mV
|18.2 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|29.0 mV
|18.3 mV
|16.7 mV
|20.6 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|34.9 mV
|22.0 mV
|21.2 mV
|25.2 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|48.6 mV
|36.5 mV
|34.8 mV
|42.2 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.3 mV
|10.5 mV
|10.2 mV
|8.1 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|34.8 mV
|22.0 mV
|19.9 mV
|24.2 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V isn't the best we've seen, but it's good enough. You have to push the PSU beyond its rated limits to see over 40 mV ripple on this rail. On the minor rails, ripple is quite low, and the 5VSB rail delivers clean output even under full load.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
First one must have been an mistake since it does drop the PWR_OK after the voltages are already out of spec.
This PSU is affected by a fake power good signal, which usually is the case in Sirfa's platform.
In the cons section. Sometimes I don't mention the fake power good signal, when the hold-up time is already too low. But I will make sure that I do from now on.
No comment on vacant modular socket plugs. First time I've seen that. Also the copper bars aren't a feature I've seen commented on before.