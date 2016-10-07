Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

SilverStone's Strider Platinum series offers compact dimensions along with Platinum efficiency and a fully modular cable design. The 850W member of this line will be evaluated today. Its strong card against the competition is the 471W power density score.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST85F-PT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.5 mV8.6 mV6.8 mV5.1 mVPass
20% Load7.4 mV10.2 mV7.0 mV7.2 mVPass
30% Load8.9 mV11.6 mV8.2 mV8.8 mVPass
40% Load10.6 mV14.8 mV10.0 mV12.0 mVPass
50% Load12.6 mV16.8 mV11.6 mV14.1 mVPass
60% Load14.8 mV17.7 mV13.3 mV14.0 mVPass
70% Load18.7 mV18.2 mV15.1 mV17.4 mVPass
80% Load23.7 mV18.6 mV17.3 mV18.2 mVPass
90% Load29.0 mV18.3 mV16.7 mV20.6 mVPass
100% Load34.9 mV22.0 mV21.2 mV25.2 mVPass
110% Load48.6 mV36.5 mV34.8 mV42.2 mVPass
Cross-Load 18.3 mV10.5 mV10.2 mV8.1 mVPass
Cross-Load 234.8 mV22.0 mV19.9 mV24.2 mVPass
Ripple suppression at +12V isn't the best we've seen, but it's good enough. You have to push the PSU beyond its rated limits to see over 40 mV ripple on this rail. On the minor rails, ripple is quite low, and the 5VSB rail delivers clean output even under full load.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • panathas 07 October 2016 23:00
    I don't understand, first you said: "On the other hand, it doesn't have an issue with inaccurate power-good signals that last longer than the corresponding hold-up time" and your last words were: "It is a great shame though that it is affected by the inaccurate power good signal disease". Which one is true? Also in the CONS section you only mentioned the Hold-up time and not the power good signal.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 October 2016 04:47
    18699506 said:
    I don't understand, first you said: "On the other hand, it doesn't have an issue with inaccurate power-good signals that last longer than the corresponding hold-up time" and your last words were: "It is a great shame though that it is affected by the inaccurate power good signal disease". Which one is true? Also in the CONS section you only mentioned the Hold-up time and not the power good signal.

    First one must have been an mistake since it does drop the PWR_OK after the voltages are already out of spec.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 08 October 2016 08:35
    Yes something was way out in this phrase. It is fixed now.

    This PSU is affected by a fake power good signal, which usually is the case in Sirfa's platform.

    In the cons section. Sometimes I don't mention the fake power good signal, when the hold-up time is already too low. But I will make sure that I do from now on.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 08 October 2016 12:05
    ty for the review. So, I know it's kind of not really adequate for comparison considering the watt difference. But, looking at the performance of that last Lian Li sfx reviewed, and this thing, still must say that LL didn't do so badly, though they could really help things if they extended that warranty by at least a year or more.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 08 October 2016 19:17
    SilverStone looks nice taking into account that this is compact dimensions ?!
    Reply
  • Co BIY 09 October 2016 23:22
    I think the exterior photos need something for scale. Full-size black boxes and tiny high efficiency black boxes look the same size on a screen without something for scale.

    No comment on vacant modular socket plugs. First time I've seen that. Also the copper bars aren't a feature I've seen commented on before.
    Reply