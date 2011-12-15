SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Hardware Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston HyperX 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: 285.62RST: 10.6.0.1002Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Intel Trace-based Tool
|v5.2
|Games
|Office 2010
|Outlook: IMAP, GmailWord: Default
|Norton Internet Security 2012
|Intelligent Skipping: Off
|uTorrent
|v3.0
|Firefox
|v7.0.1
|iTunes
|v10.5
|WinRAR
|v4.0 x64Settings: Best Compression, Verification Record
|MediaEspresso
|v6.5
I suppose I can see some inexpensive reliable SSDs in office machines in the near future, mostly to reduce the failures connected with mechanical drives and speed up boot times and installation times.
SSD not really appropriate.
Unless by office computer you mean where you have the only computer in the office, or files do not need to be shared around the office.
Given the amount of work people do who open large files (where an ssd may be appropriate), they are too small/too expensive to be justified.
Example, large 3d CaD drawings, spend extra money on them loading faster, lose funds for better overall computer (graphics especially).
I find it ironic that the only place your tiny ssd drives are good enough are in computers where speed isn't important in the first place. Until 320GB ssd's can compete with regular magnetic drives, it isn't an option to upgrade.
Imagine the added cost of upgrading the 2442 registered clients to ssd drives! About half could make do with a 120GB drive, and the rest would need at least 160GB and possibly bigger.
That's an expense you can't possibly gain in productivity.
Replacing sas drives with ssd's might make sense for your database or vmware/hyper-v systems, but it isn't going to make much sense on the majority of workstations.