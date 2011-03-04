Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Benchmark Results: 4 KB And 512 KB Random Writes
The SSD 510’s random write performance is actually a little higher here than we would have expected given Intel’s “up to 8.6K” spec. But that’s only good enough to end up in second-to-last place.
Interestingly, the X25-M again chokes at queue depths in excess of eight.
Meanwhile, the Vertex 3s have tiger blood and Adonis DNA, both exceeding 50 000 IOPS.
Low queue depths are not necessarily ideal for SSDs, which depend on many, many pending requests in order to saturate their parallelized architectures. In that context, the SSD 510-series doesn’t necessarily get clobbered, and in fact it beats the X25-M. At the same time, losing to a whole host of shipping SSDs isn’t particularly impressive, either.
Ramp up to more aggressive queue depths, representing very I/O-heavy workloads, and the situation deteriorates rapidly. The SSD 510 actually sacrifices some performance, while the X25-M gains a bit. The Vertex 3s and RealSSD C300 are much better set up to scale with queue depth, and we see significant gains from those drives.
Talk about a turnaround. Intel very clearly optimized this drive for moving larger files. Though it struggles feebly with 4 KB transfers, 512 KB transfers excel, and the SSD 510 turns a last-place finish into a first-place finish, even trumping the Vertex 3 drives.
IMO, don't buy a premium SSD for booting Windows. In fact, I go for weeks at a time without rebooting at all.
Link to the XS thread you're referencing? We going to be putting more effort into quantifying real-world storage workloads in the next two months, given some new software. This could definitely help mold the work we do. The goal, of course, is real-world relevance.
Cheers,
Chris
http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?t=260956
My beef with this whole synthetic benchmarking is that I think the vast majority of users are unaware that getting this SSD or that SSD will make absolutely no material difference. Why don't reviewers benchmark actual things people are interested in? e.g. booting Windows 7, loading Dragon Age Origins/COD Black Ops, archiving a folder, launching Thunderbird/Firefox/Photoshop, running a virus scan? Is it because there will be no material difference between any performance SSD manufactured in the last 3 years? The thread above also notes that aside from SYNTHETIC benchmarks, raiding SSDs makes absolutely no difference in anything you do in a typical day to day environment.
Yes, absolutely enterprise class users might get something tangible out of these new drives, but I suspect they are not the core audience of Tom's Hardware.
I'd agree that the synthetic measurements are primarily used to draw "worst-case" comparisons. There is a very deliberate reason I wanted to break down most of the results by queue depth this time around--specifically to demonstrate how wildly performance can differ based on QD. And as you mention, at a QD of 1, an SSD is doing a lot less for the average desktop user than it would if you were hammering it with the concurrent requests of a database server.
If you look at the task breakdown of PCMark Vantage, it comes relatively close to real-world usage. My problem with that metric is its consistency. Futuremark is aware that Vantage wasn't written to test SSDs optimally, and I'm expecting the company to come out with something very soon that improves its utility in that regard.
I personally don't see anything *wrong* with running real-world tests, like Windows start-up, level-loading, or launching a sequence of apps. The only challenge there is time. Adding more benchmarks is never a problem--it's what the readers want to see.
I'll go through the XS thread with a couple of staffers and see what we come away with.
Cheers nitrium,
Chris
Oh, and in all my ranting I forgot to thank you (and your colleagues) for the excellent work you do. It is very much appreciated!
If you're going to jump to the next level, it makes it really hard to consider Intel at this point.