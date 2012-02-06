Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Power Consumption: Idle And 4 KB Random (Windows 7/Mac OS X)
Idle
Because SSDs are so fast, they sit idle most of the time. It's true! In almost our almost-30-minute virus scan, the SSD was only busy for 281 seconds. As a result, idle power consumption is the most important figure to consider in a desktop environment.
Samsung's 830 does exceptionally well here. Even though it employs a beefy triple-core ARM-based controller, it consumes slightly less power than Crucial's m4 and its dual-core ARM-based Marvell controller.
The Intel SSD 520 consumes the most power (even exceeding the Vertex 3).
4 KB Random Read
Tasked with a workload, the SandForce-based drives use more power than their competition. At a queue depth of one, the 60 GB SSD 520 and Vertex 3 both consume 0.5 W more than the 256 GB m4 and 830, regardless of whether you're on a Mac or PC.
4 KB Random Write
The drives based on SandForce's controller achieve higher 4 KB random write performance than the competition, while using less power.
Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD.
We didn't have the Octane on hand in the 256 GB capacity, but we'll be sure to make that side by side comparison down the road.
