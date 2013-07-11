Trending

Experiment: Can Adding RAM Improve Your SSD's Endurance?

A minor hardware upgrade can have a major impact. Adding RAM to your PC may help cut back on writes to your SSD, potentially increasing its lifespan. In fact, our benchmarks reveal up to a 63% reduction with 16 GB of DDR3 memory compared to 4 GB.

Test System And Benchmarks

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i7-3770K (22 nm, Ivy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.5 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 4000, 95 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo
Motherboard (LGA 1155)Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H WiFi, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: 1504
Memory2 x 8 GB DDR3-1600 CL10-10-10-27, Corsair Vengeance CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10
GraphicsSapphire Radeon HD 7870 Flex, GPU: Pitcairn (1000 MHz), Graphics RAM: 2 GB GDDR5 (2400 MT/s), Stream Processors: 1280
System DriveSamsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s, MZ5PA256HMDR
Power SupplySeasonic X-760, SS-760KM Active PFC
Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
Drivers and Settings
AMD Radeon DriverATI Catalyst 12.8 Suite for Windows 7
Intel Chipset DriverChipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1019
Performance Benchmarks
Adobe Photoshop CS 6Version: 13 (64-Bit), Photomerge 7x JPG 18 Mpx images generated with Canon EOS 7D auto-mode
Autodesk 3d Studio Max 2010Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440x1080
FilezillaDownload OpenOffice 15 files 148 MB from FTP
Microsoft Visual Studio 2010Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012), with devenv.com /build Release

Benchmarks

We ran the following three benchmarks on our test system, first with 4 GB of RAM and then with 16 GB. After each run, we measured the amount of data written to the SSD using hIOmon.

  • Autodesk 3ds Max 2012: Ten pictures are rendered, each of them sporting a resolution of 1440x1080 pixels.
  • Adobe Photoshop CS6: The well-known editing app is run in automatic mode and stitches together seven partial pictures of 18 megapixels each, resulting in a huge panorama.
  • Microsoft Visual Studio 2010: Google Chrome is compiled from source code.

