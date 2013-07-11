Experiment: Can Adding RAM Improve Your SSD's Endurance?

Test System And Benchmarks
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3770K (22 nm, Ivy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.5 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 4000, 95 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H WiFi, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: 1504
|Memory
|2 x 8 GB DDR3-1600 CL10-10-10-27, Corsair Vengeance CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 7870 Flex, GPU: Pitcairn (1000 MHz), Graphics RAM: 2 GB GDDR5 (2400 MT/s), Stream Processors: 1280
|System Drive
|Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s, MZ5PA256HMDR
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Active PFC
|Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
|Drivers and Settings
|AMD Radeon Driver
|ATI Catalyst 12.8 Suite for Windows 7
|Intel Chipset Driver
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1019
|Performance Benchmarks
|Adobe Photoshop CS 6
|Version: 13 (64-Bit), Photomerge 7x JPG 18 Mpx images generated with Canon EOS 7D auto-mode
|Autodesk 3d Studio Max 2010
|Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440x1080
|Filezilla
|Download OpenOffice 15 files 148 MB from FTP
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012), with devenv.com /build Release
Benchmarks
We ran the following three benchmarks on our test system, first with 4 GB of RAM and then with 16 GB. After each run, we measured the amount of data written to the SSD using hIOmon.
- Autodesk 3ds Max 2012: Ten pictures are rendered, each of them sporting a resolution of 1440x1080 pixels.
- Adobe Photoshop CS6: The well-known editing app is run in automatic mode and stitches together seven partial pictures of 18 megapixels each, resulting in a huge panorama.
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2010: Google Chrome is compiled from source code.
Considering that 4GB of DDR2 used to cost ($250) you can easily get 32GB of DDR3. And it will go down again with DDR4 since DDR4 should have 16GB sticks in mass.
I think the test in this article all high memory usage apps, the average reduction of disk write may be lower/none in light workload...
And also what the effect if the page/swap files is moved to hdd (not in the ssd) in some computer configuration (like mine)....
Put it on your data drive instead. Although it is slower if you have enough RAM it won't be a problem.