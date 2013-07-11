Experiment: Can Adding RAM Improve Your SSD's Endurance?

Test System And Benchmarks

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-3770K (22 nm, Ivy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.5 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 4000, 95 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo Motherboard (LGA 1155) Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H WiFi, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: 1504 Memory 2 x 8 GB DDR3-1600 CL10-10-10-27, Corsair Vengeance CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10 Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 7870 Flex, GPU: Pitcairn (1000 MHz), Graphics RAM: 2 GB GDDR5 (2400 MT/s), Stream Processors: 1280 System Drive Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s, MZ5PA256HMDR Power Supply Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Active PFC Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1 Drivers and Settings AMD Radeon Driver ATI Catalyst 12.8 Suite for Windows 7 Intel Chipset Driver Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1019 Performance Benchmarks Adobe Photoshop CS 6 Version: 13 (64-Bit), Photomerge 7x JPG 18 Mpx images generated with Canon EOS 7D auto-mode Autodesk 3d Studio Max 2010 Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440x1080 Filezilla Download OpenOffice 15 files 148 MB from FTP Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012), with devenv.com /build Release

Benchmarks

We ran the following three benchmarks on our test system, first with 4 GB of RAM and then with 16 GB. After each run, we measured the amount of data written to the SSD using hIOmon.