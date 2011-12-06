Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, No AA

Now that we’ve set a baseline with the low detail settings, we add bloom and high-detail shaders. Most importantly, the change in shader detail adds proper shadows.

All of the cards in these graphs deliver more than a 30 FPS minimum at 1920x1080, a playable result across the board. The GeForce cards do lag behind similarly-priced Radeon boards, though you probably wouldn't see the difference on-screen.