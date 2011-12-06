Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Clock And Core Benchmarks
Let’s see how the game engine responds to clock speed adjustments across Intel Core i5 and AMD Phenom II CPU architectures:
Performance is closely tied to clock rate, though even a theoretical 2 GHz Phenom II X4 could provide reasonable minimum and average frame rates. Now let’s see what happens when we play with the number of execution cores:
Performance seems to scale with up to four threads, but a dual-core 3.0 GHz Phenom II X2 still performs smoothly. The lesson here is that any quad-core CPU, or any dual-core CPU faster than 2.5 GHz should be sufficient to run Star Wars: The Old Republic.
i7-2600K
Radeon HD 5850
I played with high settings and a 3/4 viewing distance with:
Core 2 Duo e840
Nvidia GTS 8800
I played with with a mixture of low and medium settings and 40% viewing distance with:
i5 - 750
Radeon HD 4670
So clearly, a better video card (even an older one) is more important than a top-end processor.
This is a great game! Every quest and NPC interaction has voice-overs which greatly add to the dimension of the game. The intro movies are the best I've seen of any game, ever!
Still, I'm excited for release. I had a lot of fun in the beta and world PVP seems interesting without being annoying (though time will tell when the whole public gets ahold of it). You can solo much of it, but there are mini-raids starting at level 10 (or flashpoints I think they were called)...
The stories were just... wow... Sometimes they went a bit weak but they were always so detailed. I can say that this wouldn't be nearly as good as a single-player RPG. Lots of social aspects going on. But it's also not a grind like any other MMO I've done... Never once did I feel the grind of 'go kill 20 of these, bring the eye. go kill another 20, bring the teeth (why didn't they tell me last time).' Infact, kill X anything was a very rarity accept for a bonus xp aspect of which you nearly always doubled before finishing anyhow.
The big question is; "Will it have a good end-game"... Cause if not (and we didn't get to test that far), then long-term playability will be very limited... But again, we'll see that very soon...
Just wish you ran a 1gb/2gb card test. I've seen SWTOR eat tons of memory (2.7GB) & I wonder if video RAM is the same way.