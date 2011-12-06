Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Clock And Core Benchmarks

Let’s see how the game engine responds to clock speed adjustments across Intel Core i5 and AMD Phenom II CPU architectures:

Performance is closely tied to clock rate, though even a theoretical 2 GHz Phenom II X4 could provide reasonable minimum and average frame rates. Now let’s see what happens when we play with the number of execution cores:

Performance seems to scale with up to four threads, but a dual-core 3.0 GHz Phenom II X2 still performs smoothly. The lesson here is that any quad-core CPU, or any dual-core CPU faster than 2.5 GHz should be sufficient to run Star Wars: The Old Republic.