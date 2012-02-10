Trending

Eight 5.1- And 7.1-Channel Gaming Headsets, Reviewed

Surround sound headsets are often more practical than a home theater system attached to your PC. We compare eight premium models from Arctic, Psyko, Cooler Master, Logitech, Creative, Thermaltake, Corsair, and Razer to figure out who sells the top option.

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Our measurements are taken with a calibrated Apex 220 microphone, with phantom power supplied by a TubeMP preamp. The measurement software we’re using is TrueRTA Audio Ppectrum Analyzer level 4, found at www.trueaudio.com.

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i7-920, overclocked to 3.6 GHz, 8 MB shared L3 cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled
MotherboardGigabyte X58A-UD3R, Intel X58 Chipset
MemoryKingston PC3-10700, 3 x 4 GB, at 688 MHz, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsSparkle GeForce GTX 580
Power SupplySeasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
CPU CoolerZEROtherm Nirvana NV120
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
Graphics DriverGeForce: 290.53
231 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xtreme5 10 February 2012 11:24
    amazing stff.
    Reply
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 11:32
    xtreme5amazing stff.
    Wassat stand for... "Space, The Final Frontier"? :)
    Reply
  • spookie 10 February 2012 11:46
    great read! Never thought virtual surround sound was that good
    Reply
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 11:47
    spookiegreat read! Never thought virtual surround sound was that good
    Yeah, me neither. Surprised the hell out of me.
    Reply
  • 10 February 2012 11:53
    Thanks Toms for doing a review on 5.1 headsets. I been researching one for the past two weeks on other review websites, and online stores, but didn't feel satisfied. Could you guys do a review comparing these headsets you reviewed already to a dedicated audio card like the Asus Xonar Essence STX (with a pre amp) with a Sennheiser HD 598 Headphones (or HD 800)? I want to know if it is like night and day compared to these 5.1 headsets (also make readers see what they are missing from using onboard audio). I know its a few hundred dollars more, but i found out that i was more happy gaming with a $70 audio card than seeing 8x AA (using Nvidia Inspector) with a $500 GPU.
    Reply
  • cleeve 10 February 2012 12:02
    bunnywannyCould you guys do a review comparing these headsets you reviewed already to a dedicated audio card like the Asus Xonar Essence STX (with a pre amp) with a Sennheiser HD 598 Headphones (or HD 800)? I want to know if it is like night and day compared to these 5.1 headsets (also make readers see what they are missing from using onboard audio).
    I like the idea, but it'll probably take a while to make it happen.

    Next up on the audio to-do list is a full-sized 5.1/7.1 surround system comparo. :)
    Reply
  • killeeeeer 10 February 2012 12:03
    It would of been great if you tested the Roccat Kave but other than that great review. Been searching for headset for long time , now ill go with the Corsair Vengeance 1500 for sure .
    Reply
  • crysex 10 February 2012 12:06
    Thanks Toms so much for doing this review. I have been searching one for a long time. Ready to buy a good quality sound card + headset after my next paycheck!
    Reply
  • iamtheking123 10 February 2012 12:32
    I'll stick to my $100 stereo headphones instead of $20 headphones + $80 spent on fake surround sound and marketing. We've all tried virtual surround sound in PowerDVD or WinDVD and it sucks. Makes everything sound underwater and no where close to having 5 actual speakers set up throughout a room.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 10 February 2012 12:40
    I am still sticking with more expensive traditional speakers, simply due to my ear need some air to breath. These headphone arent comfortable especially during summer.
    Reply