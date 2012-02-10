Eight 5.1- And 7.1-Channel Gaming Headsets, Reviewed

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Our measurements are taken with a calibrated Apex 220 microphone, with phantom power supplied by a TubeMP preamp. The measurement software we’re using is TrueRTA Audio Ppectrum Analyzer level 4, found at www.trueaudio.com.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-920, overclocked to 3.6 GHz, 8 MB shared L3 cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X58A-UD3R, Intel X58 Chipset
|Memory
|Kingston PC3-10700, 3 x 4 GB, at 688 MHz, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Sparkle GeForce GTX 580
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|ZEROtherm Nirvana NV120
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 290.53
Next up on the audio to-do list is a full-sized 5.1/7.1 surround system comparo. :)