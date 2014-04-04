How Well Does The Elder Scrolls Online Run On Your PC?

Medium Detail, 1280x720

Although The Elder Scrolls Online is meant to be playable on entry-level hardware using the lowest available graphics settings, the Medium preset is as low as you'd want to go. Below that, and I'd suggest investing in a more modern machine.

With that in mind, we begin benchmarking at 1280x720 using medium-quality details.

The Medium preset looks good enough, and it's certainly not taxing. Even the low-end Radeon HD 6450 stays within 4 FPS of our 30-FPS minimum, on average. The Radeon R7 240 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 have no trouble maintaining more than 40 FPS.

Frame time variance is nice and low across the board, yielding a smooth, consistent experience.