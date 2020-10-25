Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W Power Supply Review

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 84.6A (136.45%), 12.070V

5V: 27.5A (137.5%), 5.063V

3.3V: 30.6A (153%), 3.334V

5VSB: 5.3A (212%), 4.803V OPP 1024.34W (136.58%) OTP ✓ (100°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓



PWR_OK Accurate (but <1ms delay) NLO ✓ SIP Surge: -

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

OCP is high at +12V and 5V, but it doesn't create any problems to the respective rails. The 3.3V rail can also handle the high OCP triggering point, but it is insane to allow for so high amperage on this rail, which is only lightly used.

The PSU shuts down at a relatively low temperature, on the secondary heat sink, but we didn't encounter any issues during our test sessions. Finally, it is a shame that there is no surge protection.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is lower than the other two in all cases, as the ATX spec requires.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest part is the vertical metallic bar right next to the +12V FETs, which is dead close to the filtering capacitors on the secondary side. This won't be a significant issue, though, because the airflow in this area is unobstructed.

