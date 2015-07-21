Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance
For most users normally running single applications, who don't pound the drive with heavy writes, TLC's performance limitations won't be a deal breaker. Flash, be it SLC, MLC or TLC, isn't stressed by normal client workloads.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?