Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Lost Planet 2

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Excellent 3D result in DirectX 9; DirectX 11 does not work

The TriDef driver does an excellent job in this title as long as the DirectX 9 code path is used

Lost Planet 2 works great in DirectX 9 mode, but we couldn’t get it to work when the game is launched using DirectX 11. Once again, DirectX 11 offers little more than DirectX 9 in this game, though, so we don't consider it too painful of a loss.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Excellent 3D gameplay result, but slight anomalies in cut scenes

3D Vision also does a great job during gameplay, but the cut scenes have some unpleasant anomalies.

During actual gameplay, this title appears to work flawlessly with 3D Vision. But we did notice some visual anomalies during cut scenes. With such great stereoscopic gameplay, we’re surprised that this title is only rated "Fair" by Nvidia's 3D Vision OSD. We think it deserves a slightly better judgement, but perhaps we missed an artifact that only shows up at a certain point in the campaign.