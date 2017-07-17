Wooting One Analog Mechanical Keyboard Review

Software: Overview & Lighting Controls

Overview

Wootility is the configuration software (with a spectacular bit of wordplay for a name) that you’ll want for your Wooting One keyboard. Technically, the One is a plug-and-play device, but without Wootility, you won’t be able to enjoy any features beyond basic keyboard functions.

To be clear, Wootility is currently in alpha, so it’s not perfect, and the Wooting fellows haven’t finished loading up all the features and UI that will go into it. For example, although there are four sections to Wootility (see the lower left corner of the Window), not all of them work at present. (This is based on the most current available version, v.0.1.3.)

The left-most button is “Check for update,” but it doesn’t appear to do anything. At least, it doesn’t take you to any new tab or page. The next one says “Keyboard connected” when the system detects, er, that your keyboard is connected. But clicking it doesn’t do anything; it’s just an indicator, really. The far right icon is for “General settings,” but it does not appear to work at all.

The third button from the left is “Profile manager,” and that one is live.

Note that Wootility gives you four profiles (located on the left side of the window)--one “Digital Profile” and three analog ones. The Digital Profile is the default, and it’s just standard--no analog. It’s meant to give you a profile to use for day-to-day use. The other three are analog profiles that you can tinker with to your heart’s content. You can switch between any or all of the profiles with key commands or by clicking them in the GUI.

You can also change the name of any profile by mousing over its name and clicking the small icon that appears. Just type in a new name. (This will come in handy when you start tinkering with the analog profiles, especially. Eg, you may name one “FPS,” and another “Flight,” etc.)

Everything you do here is saved to the keyboard itself, not to your system, so the profiles and settings go with the keyboard wherever you take it. If you get to the point (and you probably will) where you’ve fiddled with the settings so much that they’re a mess, click “Reset” (just above the “Save to keyboard” button, which is located in the lower right corner)--eventually. The Reset button still doesn’t work in this version of Wootility, unfortunately.

Changing Colors

The process by which you choose backlighting colors and assign them to keys is the same for all of the four profiles.

Simply click any color from the palette on the right and then click any key on the keyboard GUI. You can assign any color to any key this way. When you’re happy, click the “Save to keyboard” button in the lower right corner of the window. There’s a brightness slider that you can drag from 100% all the way down to 0% (which will turn the lights off entirely).

There are eight preset colors (that is, if you consider black a color, which we do not), but you can also punch in R, G, and B numbers; enter a Hex code; or simply drag the slider around until you land on a color you dig.

There are no special lighting effects available at this time, however. The Wooting folks are still hard at work on refining the core features of Wootility, so they’ve pushed the lighting effects bit off until later. Lighting effects are on the Wootility roadmap, though.



