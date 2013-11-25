Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87 Stinger Software

Equipped with Creative’s Core3D audio processor, the Z87 Stinger features the same audio control interface as the previously-reviewed M8 mini PC, with one exception: there are no digital inputs in its mixer panel.

EVGA E-Leet is updated for the company's Z87 line-up, adding tuning menus to the familiar CPU-Z interface. An entire row of five tabs is devoted to hardware monitoring.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Base clock settings far exceed UEFI limits, though both exceed the capabilities of any Haswell-based CPU that we've seen. We verified that smaller changes worked though, in addition to ratio multiplier adjustments.

Another menu provides controls for CPU input, DIMM, and chipset voltages. We were able to confirm DIMM voltage changes with a volt meter.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Two more menus provide core affinity for specific processes and overclocking profile settings.