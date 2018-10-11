Trending

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 AMP Review: Cooler Than Nvidia’s Founders Edition

Performance Results: 3840x2160

The conclusions we reached in Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti apply here as well. Mainly, GeForce RTX 2080 isn’t quite fast enough for smooth performance at 4K with detail settings maxed out. But you can expect excellent results at 3840x2160, so long as you’re willing to dial back quality in certain cases.  

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Doom (Vulkan)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (DX12)

  • John Nemesh 11 October 2018 21:09
    "Just buy it", right? Nevermind that it's essentially the same performance as a card that costs hundreds less...
    Reply
  • Wes006 11 October 2018 22:50
    Hey John Nemesh, when your whole life flashes before your eyes, how much of it do you want to spend trolling every Tom's Hardware article with "Just buy it"? Not everyone shares the same opinion as Avram Piltch; you don't have to be a sheep and spread the toxicity.
    Reply
  • Specter0420 12 October 2018 05:06
    I just picked up a refurb GTX 1080 a few days ago for $430, I couldn't wait, my 1060 6GB was giving me issues and the warranty was about to expire at microcenter (so it was $250ish with the trade up, including a new 2 year microcenter warranty). After reviewing these benchmarks I feel good knowing I made the right decision. Saving $400+ while only losing 5-25 FPS is an easy decision for me.
    Reply
  • aceb0079 12 October 2018 14:34
    Lol ' prices change rapidly '. No, no they don't, not for consumers buying thru normal channels, including online. Wish they didn't spread misinformation like that, smh.
    Reply
  • 680lightning 12 October 2018 18:50
    Price did change rapidly for 2080Tis. Keep the ''Lol'' to yourself because pretty sure it's not possible for you to follow stores from different countries to check availability of some of these AIB cards. Maybe you aren't even a potential buyer!
    Reply