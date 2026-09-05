Gamescom apologizes after backlash over callous response to indie dev hardware thefts — pledges security overhaul and invites devs to the roundtable

Gamescom organizers issued an apology after facing backlash over their initial response to a report that some indie exhibitors had their equipment stolen from their booths. The company said in an X post that it accepts the criticism it received and recognizes the gravity of the developers’ losses.

“Over the past few days, we have received a great deal of criticism for the way we communicated about the theft of hardware belonging to several indie developers. That criticism is justified. Our first response did not strike the right tone, and it did not show the people affected the empathy they deserved. We are sorry,” Gamescom wrote in its statement.

“A theft like this is far more than a material loss. It can ruin an entire gamescom for the people it happens to, and it can destroy work that took months or years to build — work that, for a small studio, can be almost everything. To everyone affected: we understand what this has cost you, and we should have so from the very first moment.”

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Aside from apologizing for its initial remarks, the company also laid out the steps it has been taking to address the issue. It said that it has already been in contact with the affected parties to learn about the consequences of the incident. Alongside that, it’s also conducting its regular post-event review and exhibitor feedback evaluation, plus an additional security review for indie exhibitors. As part of the latter, it’s inviting shared indie booth organizers to a roundtable “so that we can develop concrete measures together.”

So far, only three exhibitors have reported having their laptops and consoles stolen — Mimic developer Ryan Laley, iam8bit, and Tessera Studios. The latter two were situated close together in Hall 4.1, next to the west entrance gate, making them easy targets, but Tessera Studios was in Hall 10.2, on the second floor and quite distant from the other two victims. Laley lost a brand-new Alienware gaming laptop, while iam8bit reported two missing laptops. Tessera Studios also lost two laptops, plus a Steam Deck.

This is a considerable sum, especially since these devices are likely gaming laptops that cost far more than your average entry-level model. But beyond the monetary cost, the bigger blow to these developers is the missing intellectual property. While they may have backed up their projects on some of the best external SSDs, the fact that their unfinished work is now out in the wild will be “heartbreaking” for any game developer.

The gaming industry has since stepped up and offered to help the affected studios and developers. “We have also been moved by how this industry responded. Within hours, people offered help — unconditionally, and without being asked. That says a great deal about this community, and we are grateful for it,” the organizers said. “What it does not do is relieve us, as the organizers, of our own responsibility to work together with our exhibitors and partners to create the best possible environment for everyone.”

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