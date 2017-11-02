Login | Sign Up
BitFenix Releases The Formula Gold PSU Line

by

BitFenix announced its newest PSU line, called Formula Gold. There are four Formula Gold PSUs with capacities ranging from 450W to 750W. All are 80 PLUS Gold and ETA-B certified, while in the noise section we find a LAMBDA-A++ rating, which is the best in the Cybenetics scale.

These units address budget-oriented users who don't care about modular cables but still want high performance and increased reliability along with as-silent-as-possible operation. All are covered by a five-year warranty and have compact dimensions, with only 14cm depth. The strongest Formula PSUs, with 750W and 650W capacities, come with a couple of EPS connectors, so they are compatible with high-end mainboards (including TR4/X399 ones). It's great to see affordable, mid-capacity PSUs equipped with two EPS connectors instead of just one.

All Formula units have multiple +12V rails and are based on a modified version of the CWT's GPS platform. Our sources told us that CWT actually calls this platform BitFenix GPS, because at least for the moment, only this company uses it. Japanese electrolytic and polymer caps are used, with the first belonging to Chemi-Con's KZE and KY lines. The KZE caps are among the most affordable that Chemi-Con has, with a not-so-high lifetime, however the KY caps are of high quality. Moreover, the fact that polymer caps also handle ripple filtering on the secondary side is a notable advantage, because those caps are resilient to high operating temperatures.

The 120mm fan is controlled by a highly relaxed fan profile, which allows for lower than 20 dB(A) overall noise output even on the 750W Formula unit. To the best of our knowledge, there is no other 750W PSU at the $90 range offering such a silent operation, and this is definitely a strong advantage.

LineFormula Gold
OEMCWT (GPS)
ModelsBF450G, BF550G, BF650G, BF750G
Max. DC Output450W, 550W, 650W, 750W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency CertificationETA-B & 80 PLUS Gold
Noise CertificationLAMBDA A++
ModularNo
Intel C6/C7 Power State SupportYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
CoolingBF650G, BF750G: 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (DF1202512SEMN)
BF450G, BF550G: 120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan (DF1202512SELN)
Semi-passive operationNo
Number of EPS ConnectorsBF650G, BF750G: 2x
BF450G, BF550G: 1x
Number of PCIe ConnectorsBF650G, BF750G: 4x
BF450G, BF550G: 2x
Number of SATA ConnectorsBF650G, BF750G: 8x
BF450G, BF550G: 6x
Number of Peripheral ConnectorsBF650G, BF750G: 4x
BF450G, BF550G: 2x
+12V CapacityBF450G: 450W
BF550G: 550W
BF650G: 650W
BF750G: 750W
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
PriceBF450G: $65
BF550G: $70
BF650G: $80
BF750G: $90
Warranty5 years
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

