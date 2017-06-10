DICE Gives Short Preview Of Upcoming 'Battlefield 1' Content









E3 is officially underway, with the annual EA Play event kicking off here in Los Angeles on Saturday. As such, we're getting an early look at all of the games and DLCs.



DICE’s popular shooter, Battlefield 1, is back this year at EA Play and the developer showed off more content for the game. For instance, you’ll be able to fight in the nighttime with new “Night maps.”



The studio also showed the upcoming In the Name of the Tsar DLC, which comes out in September. New maps and even female characters will come with the new content. The trailer the company showed at the event features the same Battlefield combat, but in the snowy tundra of Russia, and it features the new female soldier.

A new game mode is also coming to the franchise later this year. However, EA will reveal more details in August.