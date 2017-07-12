Login | Sign Up
EVGA Has A Mining-Focused Graphics Card, Too

EVGA is the latest company to reveal a graphics card made specifically for cryptocurrency miners. The company hasn't revealed many details about the card, known only by its 06G-P4-5162-RB part number, but it has shared preliminary specs for the otherwise mysterious device.

In case you haven't been following our coverage of the recent Ethereum boom and its effect on the graphics card market: A cryptocurrency called Ethereum recently hit record-high prices, which led many people to go out and scoop up as many graphics cards as they could in order to "mine" some units of the currency. This has led to price increases or shortages of many graphics cards, and prompted manufacturers like Biostar, Asus, and now EVGA to make products specifically for miners. Other companies, like MSI, have updated old products for better mining performance.

EVGA's mining card is pretty much standard at this point. It doesn't have any display ports, which means it definitely won't be used for gaming, and its small form factor is supposed to allow it to fit in a system filled with other graphics cards. It's based on the GP106 GPU found in Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060s, upon which cryptocurrency miners have pounced like a hungry lion on a fat gazelle. Many GTX 1060s and 1070s have seen drastic price increases or are totally sold out--and signs point to a global GPU shortage exacerbating this issue for a while after Ethereum cools down a little.

Here's the rub: EVGA won't say when, where, or at what price the awkwardly named 06G-P4-5162-RB will debut. Here's what a spokesperson told us:

"Yes, we will have a mining card (with no IO output) that is specifically targeted at Ethereum mining, however, it will only be available for select customers/regions."

This is common among these cards--manufacturers have rushed to announce these products, but they haven't said when they plan to get them into miners' hands. Some don't seem likely to hit the U.S. any time soon, especially if they use a GPU that's currently only available in China, like Biostar's new mining card does. EVGA won't have that problem--it's not like the GTX 1060 isn't available stateside--but that doesn't mean the card will hit the U.S. For now we're going to have to wait and see when manufacturers plan to reveal more information about their trendy products.

Model
06G-P4-5162-RB
GPU
GP106
CUDA Cores
1,280
Base Clock
1,506MHz
Boost Clock
1,708MHz
Memory
6,144MB GDDR5
Memory Bit Width
192-Bit
Memory Bandwidth
192GBps
Dimensions (H x L)
111.15 x 172.72mm
Slots
Dual
  • DookieDraws
    Lawd have mercy! How many times do we have to see that auto-playing Predator laptop ad? At least make it click-to-play. :homer:

    And maybe the next major GPU releases will quickly follow with a version for miners. Current GPU prices are outrageously high right now.
    2
  • dudmont
    My hunch, these mining cards are coming out too late.
    0
  • 10tacle
    There are some benefits for we PC gods to this mining craze: our previous generation GPUs are selling at a premium. Even the GTX 970s, 980s, and RX 470s and 480s are selling for way more on the used market than they were two months ago. I recently offloaded my two 970s for $480. Two months ago 970s were going for no more than $150.

    So anyone who was pondering upgrading to a 1080 and 1080Ti and is sitting on 970s-980s or 470s-480s should seriously consider selling and making the move now before miners start driving up the 1080 and 1080Ti costs. I've noticed the 1080s are now being targeted by miners as the 1070s are out everywhere or near 1080 prices. Prices of 1080s are up $30-$50USD over the past four weeks on several Etailers like NewEgg.
    0
