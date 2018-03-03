Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter

by
  • Input Capacitor Discharge
  • UC01 Fuse Current Test
Powering Everything

Picture 1 of 42

If your gadget-charging corner looks anything like mine, then you have one power adapter for each of your phones and another for each of your tablets. Then, there's the power adapter for your wireless headset, wireless game controller, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, USB power bank, and every other device with a lithium cell inside. Are you yearning for a way to reduce clutter?

Then you may be interested in a multiple-output AC adapter to help replace your many power strips worth of 5V power bricks. According to SilverStone’s marketing, that's exactly what the UC01 was designed to do.

Don’t worry about me or my devices; the power bar isn’t plugged in!

Clutter Redux

Picture 2 of 42

Simply removing the power bar and discrete adapters by substituting in SilverStone's UC01 clears up a lot of the clutter. I’m generally not a fan of super-short (~12”) cables, but I have to concede that they would have helped tidy up even more.

Does the ~$35 UC01 deliver high-enough quality to make us want to swap out our trustworthy OEM adapters? I received one of these over a year ago, and have had it on my workbench ever since. It's time to find out exactly how well the UC01 withstood a year of moderate use.

Packaging

Picture 3 of 42

Seeing the AC adapter suspended in a polyethylene carrier like this makes me think SilverStone expected people to play football with the box. Otherwise, it could have been half the size and still had enough room to accommodate a modular power cord.

The output ratings, port count, and cord length get repeated on nearly every printable surface of the packaging. Its back side dives into slightly more detail by including physical dimensions, weight, and enumerating the output protections. A 30%-smaller box would have greatly reduced the amount of printable space available for quintuplicated marketing material.

Manual

Picture 4 of 42

Aside from the modular power cord, the only other bundled accessory is a manual. Given the box’s size, one or two extra cables would have been nice, too.

After an introduction page that explains how the UC01 is meant to solve your need to charge multiple devices at home and abroad in English-only, the remaining pages introduce one feature or setup step, followed by accompanying text in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, what I presume are Cantonese and Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean. Just about everyone in the civilized world should be covered.

Cord

Picture 5 of 42

There's no reinventing the wheel on the AC cord: SilverStone's UC01 uses a 1.5m modular NEMA 1-15P “North American” plug to IEC C7 connector cable, which allows for simple replacement if you want a different length or need to replace a damaged cord.

Back End

Picture 6 of 42

The only thing to see around back is the UC01's C8 inlet. It is fairly common for small appliance receptacles to be molded directly into part of the housing with their pins inserted afterward. Here, though, the inlet is a completely separate component poking out of a rectangular cut-out through the cap.

Bottom Side

Picture 7 of 42

There are no fancy graphics, port labels, instructions, warnings, or any other elements of interest on the bottom, aside from the electrical information and serial number.

Label

Picture 8 of 42


This area lists all of the essential device identification and specifications, along with conformity logos, including the much-needed TÜV and GS (German Product Safety) certifications to lend credibility to the CE mark.

Why is there so little faith in the CE mark alone? Because, unlike UL and TÜV, which have worldwide presence, formal certification, and active enforcement, CE officially only pertains to the European Union and is self-certified. That’s why Chinese manufacturers casually put inaccurate CE-like “Chinese Export” marks on nearly everything that doesn't pass through the EU, where interception could lead to disposal fees and fines.

A Hint Of Trouble

Picture 9 of 42

When I gave a bunch of my gadgets a top-off charge a few weeks ago, I noticed that the first port (pink light) on my UC01 didn’t seem to be working. Conveniently enough, I happened to have a spare. I plugged that in for the first time to determine whether the port was busted or had some special magic to it.

All of the ports on my spare unit worked, which meant something must have gone wrong inside my bench unit. Time to dive in and figure out if this was a manufacturing defect I hadn’t noticed or probable user error.

Checking For Screws

Picture 10 of 42

Back when I received SilverStone’s first sample and looked at the UC01, I had a feeling it might be difficult to tear apart neatly. When I asked SilverStone if there was a way to open the UC01 without destroying it, I was spontaneously offered an extra one for safe-keeping, adding credence to my suspicions. Pulling the label in search of a hidden screw revealed what I expected: nothing. The case is held together either by snaps, glue, or welding.

Looking For The Way In

Picture 11 of 42

While the top and bottom faces show an obvious gap between the gray rear cap and chassis, there is no visible seam on the narrow sides. This strongly suggests ultrasound welding, where ultrasound vibrations and friction at the seam cause the two plastic pieces to heat up and fuse together.

Brute force in one form or another is going to be the only solution, we think.

Time To Impro-Vise

Picture 12 of 42

How do you crack a welded seam without obliterating everything underneath? By carefully applying and cycling pressure along the seam, hoping that it yields somewhere.

Here, I used a pair of screwdrivers to focus my clamp's pressure on top of the seam. But the seam turned out stronger than my improvised vise. A bench vise (which I don’t have) would have been a more appropriate tool for this job.

Mini-Vise

Picture 13 of 42

After my first idea failed, I rummaged through my toolbox and dredged up a mini clamp-vise wide enough to comfortably fit the adapter. After a minute or two of adjusting the clamp and cycling pressure at different spots around the enclosure, one of the seemingly seamless edges popped apart.

From there, I worked the seam around the enclosure with the vise some more, re-opened the parted seam, wedged a flat screwdriver in there, used it as a lever, and was rewarded with a loud crack accompanied by my vise going slack.

First Peek

Picture 14 of 42

Here we are with the seam cracked apart. Welding along the top and bottom sides appears to have happened mainly on the inner ridge, while the thin sides are welded mostly along the outer edge (more so on the left than the right). This explains why the narrow sides had little to no visible seam.

Although some effort was made to secure the power cord connector using Silastic or an equivalent, soldering it directly to the board could still be a durability concern due to mechanical stress on solder joints every time the cord gets plugged/unplugged or tugged.

PCB Top

Picture 15 of 42

The board area is dominated by the primary side switching transistor’s heat sink, the flyback transformer, the output rectifier’s heat sink, five ports, and the primary side’s bulk storage capacitor.

Based on the characteristic green tape and CWT marking on the transformer, I’ll hazard a guess that this unit was designed and manufactured by Channel Well Technology.

Different Volume Classes

Picture 16 of 42

What's the difference in transformer size between an unsafe 1A adapter that can barely deliver 600mA and a presumably safer adapter capable of delivering 8A? The UC01’s transformer alone is about as big as the entire generic 1A adapter, enclosure included. The transformer E-core dimensions themselves are nearly twice as long, twice as thick, and three times as wide. I’d eyeball the volume difference in the ballpark of 12x. Even its 82µF input capacitor would be too big to fit in the A1265’s shell!

MORE: APC BN650M1-CA UPS Tear-Down

Doing It Right On The Primary

Picture 17 of 42

All transformer conductors going to the two primary-side windings are sleeved between their respective pins on the coil form and (hopefully) wherever they go within the transformer, as they should be. This looks promising for the 5kV isolation withstand test.

Not Taking Chances On The Secondary Either

Picture 18 of 42

All conductors from the coil form’s secondary-side pins to what appears to be two windings on the secondary are also sleeved for safety. CWT’s green tape is much thicker than what was used in the fake A1265, and the gloss I see between tape layers seems to indicate that winding layers may have been lacquered. You can see some of that sheen above the top-most wire where it comes out of the E-core. To minimize wiring losses, the high-current output winding is composed of four wires. There is also an unexpected additional secondary winding with thinner-gauge wires visible at the bottom.

Everything within reason appears to have been done to make this design safe. I will be disappointed if the transformer fails to survive the isolation withstand test.

Proper Caps

Picture 19 of 42

What do we have here? It appears to be a real 1.5nF Y1-class (that’s 8kV pulse rating) capacitor that should have no trouble surviving my 5kV withstand test next to a 50V, 10µF Chemi-Con KY-series for the primary side’s auxiliary supply. Though it's far from being the greatest electrolytic capacitor at 1.5Ω of ESR, this cap should still be more than good enough for a rail that does little more than power the PWM controller.

Tape-Out

Picture 20 of 42

With the primary-side heat sink extending well into the low-voltage output area, accommodations in the form of at least two layers of tape over-hanging the heat sink by about four millimeters had to be made to ensure that sparks wouldn't jump from the heat sink to traces passing under it.

Is this encroachment really necessary? I doubt the additional ~15mm of tape-covered sheet metal contributes much to cooling inside a practically airtight plastic housing.

Staked-Out

Picture 21 of 42

As is quite common in power supplies, large heat sinks have extra stake-down points to help secure them and relieve stress from component pins. Next to this sink, a trio of 820µF, 6.3V CapXon PF-series polymer capacitors provide the bulk of the UC01’s output filtering. At 9mΩ of ESR apiece, ripple performance should be quite good, despite the lack of an output filter inductor.

PCB Bottom

Picture 22 of 42

As you might expect from a contemporary power supply, most of the details are handled by surface-mount components. AC input components are mainly on the top side under the heat sink, starting with the fuse at #1 and followed by the first common-mode choke, the X-class capacitor with its discharge resistors, a second common-mode choke with spark gaps, the rectifier bridge, and the bulk storage capacitor.

From the look of it, silkscreen was used in particularly critical spots to help identify possible solder bridges between pads during visual inspection.

Soldering

Picture 23 of 42

Through-hole soldering quality looks great, while the surface-mount soldering is slightly sub-par. Most of the surface-mount pads actually look fine. However, excess solder balls up on random components; the pictured one is a glaring example. Although it looks like it might not be attached to anything from the angle shown, it clearly makes contact with the resistor and pad from the opposite angle.

Spark Gap

Picture 24 of 42

When I first started searching for the closest points between primary and secondary on the PCB's bottom side, I was surprised to not find an obvious spark gap (where two pointed pads face each other across an isolation slot). While checking down there to see if the Chemi-Con capacitor got assistance from an MLCC capacitor, I noticed two little points approximately 7.5mm apart.

A proper spark gap should be narrower than any other clearances between the two sides. Here, though, you probably need to look more than once to determine that the gap distance is slightly shorter than the distance between the opto-isolator pads.

Gap Improvement

Picture 25 of 42

I would have liked to see something along the lines of what my edited image shows: the two points brought a few millimeters closer together and a millimeter-wide anti-tracking slot routed in front of the points. One wider slot between the two points would have worked as well.

Actually, since the board already has two 3mm holes under the transformer for no apparent reason, simply relocating one hole between those two points would have been a zero-cost improvement.

Sink Surprise

Picture 26 of 42

When I saw a TO-220 on the output heat sink, I immediately presumed that it was just a diode (as is almost always the case in small power supplies). Then I looked at the bottom of the board and noticed that its three terminals were completely separate, with an unexpected amount of circuitry connected to one of them. Naturally, I had to take a closer look.

Using my USB microscope, I managed to read the device’s number. It turned out to be a SemiHow HRP45N08K 4.5mΩ, 80V N-channel FET. I wasn’t expecting synchronous rectification, which explains the extra secondary winding for the driver’s supply and the circuitry cluster connected to the MOSFET’s gate.

Output Circuit

Picture 27 of 42

Starting from the output rectifier and transformer in the bottom-right corner and going left, current passes through the three CapXon caps with the fat traces necked down at each capacitor pad to focus current on the capacitor pins, maximizing their effectiveness. At the left end, current passes through a parallel pair of 7mΩ resistors for current sensing, a 1206 MLCC for noise reduction across the current shunts, and then goes off to the outputs’ dedicated circuitry (consisting of one 0603 MLCC for local decoupling, a fuse, and a CW3002D multi-standard adapter identification chip).

If you look closely, you’ll notice that the leftmost fuse is noticeably darker than the four others. As you may have guessed, that’s my blown port.

Start-Up Voltage

Picture 28 of 42

How much input AC voltage does the UC01 need to start up, and how low can it go afterward? The output goes live at a hair above 32VAC and stays on until the input voltage drops to 20VAC.

Capacitor Discharge Test

Picture 29 of 42

Any time someone opens a power supply, dire warnings are issued about shock from capacitors maintaining potentially deadly voltages for a very long time. While I agree that some caution is warranted, the dangers are often over-stated.

To illustrate this, here I am monitoring voltage across the UC01’s bulk storage capacitor. Under a 1A output load, the capacitor’s voltage drops to less than 10V faster than my multimeter can update. With no external load attached, the discharge time increases to 30s.

Switching power supplies do a thorough job of discharging their input capacitors in short order. With that said, not all designs are created equal, and you're still better off safe than sorry.

Standby Power

Picture 30 of 42

And now, back to our regularly scheduled testing, starting with how much power this adapter consumes merely being plugged in. On 115V, integral power weighs in at 39mW, which almost doubles to 73mW at 230V input. Both are comfortably within the 100mW Level VI efficiency class.
Why is there a ~20mA phase-shifted peak current, though? Simple: the UC01’s input filter has a 330nF X-class capacitor so...

XC = 1/(2πfC) =  1 / (2π × 60Hz × 330nF) = 8038Ω
I = V / XC = 162VPk / 8038Ω ≈ 20mAPk

This phase-shifted current comes entirely from the X-class capacitor.

Efficiency

Picture 31 of 42

Just like any power supply, efficiency starts somewhat on the low side under light loads due to quiescent power accounting for a disproportionate amount of total input power. From 5W on 115V and ~7W on 230V, the UC01’s efficiency remains above 85% all the way through its 8A/40W stated rating. The over-current limit kicks in at 8.65A, and efficiency is still at least 82% by the time that happens.

Compared against Level VI efficiency requirements, the UC01 is well ahead through most of its range. It barely squeaks by at 35W, while measurement error margins give it the benefit of the doubt at 40W.

Output Regulation

Picture 32 of 42

Regardless of input voltage from 100VAC to 240VAC, regardless of running hot or cold, and regardless of output load, the output voltage remains almost perfectly flat from 5.07V open-circuit down to 5.04V at 8.6A (measured on an unloaded port to bypass fuse and heavily loaded connector voltage drops). At exactly 8.65A, again regardless of test conditions, the over-current protection kicks in and the output voltage drops rapidly to 4.8V or less.

That’s exactly the sort of output regulation and repeatable performance that should be expected from a decent-quality power supply. It's looking great so far for SilverStone’s UC01.

Noise Waveform

Picture 33 of 42

This is a typical fly-back converter waveform, albeit a cleaner one than what I was expecting from the lack of an output filter inductor. The parts highlighted in green represent when the primary-side FET is turned on and storing energy in the transformer’s magnetic field, at which point the output rectifier is reverse-biased and the transformer isn’t contributing any power to the output. When the primary turns off, energy transfer between the collapsing magnetic field and output capacitors produces those sinusoidal-looking ripples.

With the switching transients being on a sub-microsecond scale, I would be inclined to ignore peak-to-peak as a noise metric.

Output Noise Vs. Load

Picture 34 of 42

While 119mVPP of average output noise may not be particularly impressive in absolute terms, it is quite decent considering that this power supply still lacks an inductor in its output filtering to soften high-frequency switching transients. On the RMS side of things, which is more representative of the actual energy contained in that noise, we’re down to a far more respectable 12mVRMS on average.

I’m Giving It All She’s Got Captain!

Picture 35 of 42

Remember that blown fuse from earlier? With no manufacturer and only one letter for markings, the only test I can perform to find out whether it blew due to a defect or user error is measuring how much current it takes to actually blow one (or trip it, if it is a polymer positive thermal coefficient device). Since the weakest PPTCs I've found in this size can still handle 30A of fault current, and the UC01 can only output 8.65A before shutting down, my bet is these are plain fuses.

So, how much current can these fuses pass? I tweaked my load’s limit to 8.5A and it was still going after 10 seconds. Under a 3x overload, an adequately-sized fuse or PPTC should open within seconds. We’ll have to consider this a fail.

Getting Toasty

Picture 36 of 42

How hot can you expect the UC01 to get while under heavy load? After completing most of my tests, I stuffed the board back in its original housing, taped a digital thermometer to its back, set my load to 8.2A, and walked away for about 15 minutes. The highest temperature it reached sitting vertically on my bench was a toasty 51°C, which would likely get worse lying flat or with any airflow obstructions nearby. I wouldn’t recommend stacking it with other devices while under heavy load.

Transient Load Test

Picture 37 of 42

How well does the UC01 cope with a 1A load swing up from and back down to 4A? Quite well actually, with a maximum deviation of about 20mV either way.

Short-Circuit Test

Picture 38 of 42

If passing 8.5A for a few seconds couldn’t blow one of the fuses, perhaps a short at the end of my #16 custom USB cable will. Upon applying the short on my test cable, the output voltage dropped to 1.6V under approximately 12A of short-circuit current, shut off after 64ms, then self-reset after about two seconds.

Short-Circuit Test Aftermath

Picture 39 of 42


I intended to do the short-circuit test using my extra leads to lessen strain on individual connectors, but initially forgot to plug them in. That means this single slightly-browned fuse carried the full 12A until I noticed a puff of smoke coming from the area. Surprisingly enough, the fuse survived. Again.

It looks like the only way to kill these fuses is an extended dead short on a USB cable with heavy-gauge wires if you don’t want the cable to become the fuse. There isn’t much of a point in having fuses if their rating is higher than the safe limits of connectors and typical cables. These really should have been PPTCs with a ~2.5A trip point at 60°C.

Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 40 of 42

And now, la pièce de résistance: the voltage withstand test. Will the UC01 make it all the way to 3.5kVAC/5kVPk? The increasingly intense crackling beyond 2kV made me nervous and I aborted the test twice to double-check that my HV wires were clear of anything they shouldn’t be touching.

Once I was certain that nothing was amiss, and that the crackling was coming from SilverStone's UC01, I proceeded to slowly raise the test voltage up to 3500VAC and hold it there for a few seconds. That’s a pass.

A Worthy Contender?

Picture 41 of 42

SilverStone’s UC01 delivered consistent results under all test conditions and load levels up to its full stated output rating, a feat made slightly more commendable by the fact that this unit has already seen over a year of moderate use. Load transient response and noise are also quite good if you overlook the narrow switching transients. The unit passed high-voltage isolation testing from input to output, meaning there is good confidence that it won’t turn into an electrocution hazard.

While I wish I could recommend the UC01, its over-sized one-time fuses put the connectors and thin-gauge cables at risk, similar to LDNIO’s adapter in my 12V round-up. If it had appropriately-sized PPTCs, it would have been a neat and safe way to replace multiple OEM adapters.

