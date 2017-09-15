Ethereum Mining Performance: GeForce Vs. Radeon

by
12 Comments

How far will the cryptocurrency madness go? While the number of different currencies is always increasing, only a handful have attained enough market capitalization to be truly viable. Ethereum, a blockchain-based distributed computing platform, and its associated token, ether, is one of the most popular.

At the time of this writing, Ethereum (ETH) ranks second only to Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization, with a total cap of almost $27 billion dollars and a daily volume of more than $750 million. In comparison, Bitcoin's market cap exceeds $66 billion dollars and Litecoin (LTC), silver to Bitcoin's gold, crests $3.2 billion.

[Note: On Thursday, Sept 13, the value of Bitcoin dropped precipitously due to an announcement by a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange that it would be shutting down because of new Chinese regulations. The changing value is not reflected in the numbers cited above.]

An Algorithm Perfectly Suited to GPUs

One of the advantages of Ethereum over Bitcoin or Litecoin has to do with the algorithm chosen to validate the proof-of-work (PoW). While BTC relies on SHA-256 and Litecoin on Scrypt for its hash function, Ethereum calls on an algorithm called Ethash, created especially for this purpose. In practice, it was designed from the start to prevent the development of dedicated ASICs.

Indeed, while SHA-256 and Scrypt are extremely compute-hungry, consequently rendering ASICs more efficient than our graphics cards (even more so than CPUs), Ethash is rather dependent on memory performance (frequency, timing, and bandwidth). With their fast GDDR5, GDDR5X, and HBM, graphics cards are perfectly suited to mine Ethereum.

Performance Varies Greatly By Card

However, not all boards are created equal. Certain GPU architectures are quicker and more effective than others, and not all cards are loaded with the same type of graphics memory. Naturally, then, we set out to determine for ourselves which models are the most profitable to use for mining, narrowing our focus to some of the most in-demand mainstream solutions from AMD and Nvidia.

Our comparison includes graphics cards armed with modern GPUs: AMD is represented by Ellesmere and Hawaii (that's the Radeon R9 390, Radeon RX 470/480, and Radeon RX 570/580), while Nvidia-based cards include the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB.

We had to exclude certain boards because they were too slow (previous-gen GeForce GTX 9-series, for example) or came up short on memory capacity (GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and Radeon RX 460 2GB). As you'll soon see, those are important considerations, as two cards armed with the same GPU aren't necessarily equal when it comes to mining Ethereum.

MORE: The Ethereum Effect: Graphics Card Price Watch

MORE: How To Mine Ethereum Now

MORE: Experiment: Build a (Profitable) Ethereum

MORE: Top 25 Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

Next
Summary
  1. Ethereum: A Bitcoin Killer?
  2. The Graphics Cards We Tested
  3. Modifying A Radeon's BIOS
  4. Results: Modifying GPU Frequency
  5. Results: Modifying GDDR5 Frequency
  6. Tom's Hardware's Optimized GPU/GDDR5 Settings
  7. Results: MH/s Performance
  8. The Holy Grail: The Most Efficient Cards For Mining
  9. What Does The Future Hold?
  10. GPU Mining Is Still Profitable!
About the author
Yannick Guerrini

.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
12 comments
    Your comment
  • AgentLozen
    I know that I SHOULD be really interested in articles about Ethereum mining, but I'm so salty about it driving up graphics card prices that I largely just ignore it to spite it.

    Discuss.
    2
  • maetrixss
    I did not see it mentioned in the article (doesn't mean it wasn't there, so if I'm repeating something already stated above, I plead the interwebz forgiveness), but there are plenty of other coins that can be mined that do not have the large DAG file of Ethereum at this time. Coins like UBIQ and Expanse are both Ethereum based, so the hashing performance should translate directly, and while their value is much less, the difficulty difference means you are mining many more of them than you would Ethereum. Personally, I'd weigh the 3GB issue against when Ethereum is going Proof of Stake, understanding that even 8GB cards aren't going to be able to mine once that hits sometime in the next few months, so making any hardware choices based on Ethereum alone is probably a bad move. I'd plan your purchases expecting to mine something else once Ethereum goes POS, and calculate that into your ROI calculations. The 1060's and 1070's are pretty versatile as well for mining different types of algorithms, so that's another check in their column.

    And AGENTLOZEN, the mining craze is starting to fall with crypto prices, meaning that there will probably be a few thousand cards on the market at cheap prices in the next few months. All of the "get rich quick" people are abandoning the market. I'd keep an eye on ebay (and the cards are most likely fine, they're undervolted and cooled efficiently to maximize profit/electricity usage, so while they've been running 24/7, they're all "highway miles".
    0
  • RuizitO
    How come you didnt include the 1050ti and the 1070, with samsung and micron memory ICs?
    Can you, please, update? Thank you!!
    3
  • ToastyBunz
    Too bad with China stopping cryptocurrencies and others to follow suit, as well as governments looking for a way to tax them its going to be a rough stretch for miners coming real soon.
    0
  • zippyzion
    I'm surprised there is no Vega in this roundup. I read somewhere that someone managed to double the efficiency of a RX 580 with a Vega card through BIOS optimizations. Though, I've yet to see anyone confirm those results.
    0
  • FritzEiv
    Anonymous said:
    How come you didnt include the 1050ti and the 1070, with samsung and micron memory ICs?
    Can you, please, update? Thank you!!


    We're working on another piece: We've built a 13 GPU mining rig, with a variety of cards. In addition to reporting on that outcome, we'll also be looking at different currencies, optimizations, and so on. These will come out over time, including some video of the massive build.
    0
  • bloodroses
    How I wish so much there was another GPU player out there at this point besides AMD/Nvidia. Intel integrated does not count. A company like S3, Matrox, or Rendition could make a huge comeback if they designed a competitive gaming card again that doesn't hash well.

    I think at this point I might start looking back into consoles again....
    0
  • tony.dimarzio
    A common mistake is to conflate MH/watt with profitability. If you're seeking peek *efficiency*, by all means go with the 1060. However, if you're seeking peek *profitability*, which is all anyone should be seeking if they are serious about crypto mining, then you need to use a profitability calculator which takes into account your $/KW. Simple test, go to mycryptobuddy.com slash EthereumMiningCalculator and use .10 / KW for electricity cost, for arguments sake. Plug in 30 MH/s and 150W (efficiency of 5W per MH). Take note of monthly profit. Then plug in 15 MH/s and 30W (significantly higher efficiency of 2W per MH). Profit with former = ~$30/month. Profit with latter is ~$19/month. It's obvious that you'd want the significantly less efficient GPU in this case as it would net significantly more profit.
    1
  • thomaselton2
    The GeForce & Radeon are both great graphics cards for mining Ethereum, however, most people prefer the RX Vega 56: http://ethereumcurrency.yolasite.com
    0
  • thomaselton2
    The GeForce & Radeon are both great graphics cards for mining Ethereum, however, most people prefer the RX Vega 56: http://ethereumcurrency.yolasite.com
    0
  • wilkinru
    Pathetic!

    My Radeon cards run 24/7 stable on blockchain drivers at 856mv @ 1140 mhz.

    Step your game up.
    0
  • TJ Hooker
    Anonymous said:
    Too bad with China stopping cryptocurrencies and others to follow suit [...]

    Sigh, how many times is this incorrect (or at best half true) info going to be parroted? China did not "stop" cryptocurrencies. It banned new cryptocurrency ICOs (and in turn one crypto exchange decided to close).
    0
Most Popular
  1. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Graphics Card Prices
  2. Best Graphics
  3. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card Prices
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices