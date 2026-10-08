Bambu Lab’s 3D printing patent application for a new heatbed design may improve peeling issues — replacement costs could possibly rise as a consequence

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Large prints never want to stay stuck on the heatbed; this could solve it.

How to Fix 3D Prints Not Sticking to the Bed
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.