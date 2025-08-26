US Soldiers learn to 3D print and fly drones in new Army course — 3-week boot camp covers everything from printer maintenance to FPV operation

News
By published

Left, right, left! Also up and down.

US Army drone course
(Image credit: U.S. Army)

Over recent years, the U.S. Army has been steadily integrating both drones and 3D printing into its arsenal. This involvement makes sense on a strategic level and provides for some interesting career opportunities for those enlisted. In a report from 3D Printing Industry, it looks like the Army has introduced a new course aimed at imparting drone and 3D printing skillsets to those enrolled, known as the Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course (UALC).

The goal of UALC is to teach soldiers a variety of protocols from 3D printer maintenance to operating FPV drones. Students must learn how to not only fly the drones but also produce them from the ground up using 3D printed assets. According to UALC, the course is designed to last for three weeks and is led by the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE).

This course is currently held at Fort Rucker in Alabama and leaves students with a handful of useful skills that easily transfer to other areas—especially 3D printing. Soldiers tackle printing with both FDM printers and resin printers. They also get to experiment with 3D printing unique materials like carbon fiber.

See more 3D Printing News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.