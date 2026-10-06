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Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 tech deals live on day one — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

The best deals at Amazon and beyond

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Welcome to day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now live in both the UK and the US!

Here in our live coverage, you'll find all the best deals curated by our experts in every category, from CPUs and GPUs, RAM and SSDs, laptops and gaming PCs, peripherals, and beyond. We use extensive price tracking and our expertise to bring you deals that are actually worthwhile, accompanied by our extensive benchmarking and hands-on testing data.

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

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Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 42% ($140)
Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.

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HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit
Save 40% ($20)
HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.

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Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD
Save 27% ($90.99)
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD: was $339.99 now $249 at Amazon

This excellent 9100 Pro SSD gives you Gen 5 speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, but is just $10 more than the slower 990 Pro. A perfect drive to boost your rig's speeds as an upgrade, or the start of a new gaming PC.

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SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC
SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC: $13.99 at Amazon

This slick external power button features a 2-meter (~78 inches) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.

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LIVE: Latest Updates

Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

Read moreRead less
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Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070

ABD Flux II Aqua
Save $500
ABD Flux II Aqua: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg

The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

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UK RAM deal — get 32GB of DDR5 for £399

Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32
Save 22% (£110)
Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32: was £509.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

This is some of the cheapest RAM in the UK. Get 32GB of DDR5 6400 with support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, it will work on any platform that supports DDR5.

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Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) 6000MHz CL40
Save 7% (£50)
Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) 6000MHz CL40: was £739.99 now £689.99 at Amazon

Get a large 64GB of RAM for £50 with this Crucial Pro kit, perfect for gaming and multitasking. Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

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AMD's 9800X3D plunges in the US — now just $411 at Amazon, $2 shy of all-time low

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Save $68
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $411 at Amazon

Get AMD's 8-core, 16-thread king of gaming performance, with its industry-leading X3D cache that drastically boosts frame rates.

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Good morning in the UK - some early great deals!

Seagate 16TB Expansion Desktop Hard Drive | USB 3.0
Save 33% (£162.45)
Seagate 16TB Expansion Desktop Hard Drive | USB 3.0: was £493.99 now £331.54 at Amazon

Save big on this hefty USB 3.0 desktop expansion drive with 16TB of storage, perfect for backing up huge amounts of data.

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Acer Nitro V16 ANV16-42 Gaming Laptop: Ryzen 7, 5070, 16GB, 1TB
Save 15% (£200)
Acer Nitro V16 ANV16-42 Gaming Laptop: Ryzen 7, 5070, 16GB, 1TB: was £1,299.99 now £1,099.99 at Amazon

Get a gaming laptop with RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 1920 x 1200 display, and a 180Hz refresh rate.

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While we've seen some good early deals at Amazon and competing retailers, day one is where the real fun starts. So we are hoping to see some big moving and shaking on prices on some of our favorite products. Stay tuned!

Good morning and welcome officially to day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now live in the UK and the US. - Stephen Warwick