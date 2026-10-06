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Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 tech deals live on day one — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
The best deals at Amazon and beyond
Welcome to day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now live in both the UK and the US!
Here in our live coverage, you'll find all the best deals curated by our experts in every category, from CPUs and GPUs, RAM and SSDs, laptops and gaming PCs, peripherals, and beyond. We use extensive price tracking and our expertise to bring you deals that are actually worthwhile, accompanied by our extensive benchmarking and hands-on testing data.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has now started. We'll also be bringing you lots of great deals from rival sites that host their own sales during this period, including the likes of Newegg. Remember, Amazon's sale is a Prime exclusive event, so you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part. Don't worry, though; even a free trial will get you access.
Quick Links: Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Prime Free Trial
- Amazon Prime Monthly Plan: $14.99
- Amazon Prime Annual Plan: $139
- Amazon: All Prime Day deals
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PCs
- A few of our other dedicated Hub Pages: Best gaming PC deals | Best RAM deals | Best gaming laptop deals | Best monitor deals | Best SSD deals | Best PC peripherals deals | Best motherboard deals
Hottest Prime Day Tech Deals
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
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This excellent 9100 Pro SSD gives you Gen 5 speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, but is just $10 more than the slower 990 Pro. A perfect drive to boost your rig's speeds as an upgrade, or the start of a new gaming PC.
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This slick external power button features a 2-meter (~78 inches) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.
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Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors
The viral Corsair Xeneon Edge LCD touchscreen is back in stock and discounted at Corsair, with $50 off all five colors.
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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This touchscreen can be used standalone, mounted with magnets, or even integrated into select Corsair PC cases. It can serve as a control system for your music or voice chats, a comment or chat window for your live streams, or as a nerve center monitoring your PCs vital signs. It can be mounted horizontally or vertically, offering a 2560 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This was one of the most popular deals during the last Prime Day earlier in the summer, so it won't be around for long. - Stephen Warwick.
Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070
Most RTX 5070 desktops are selling north of $2,000 when paired with 32GB of DDR5, but the ABS Flux II Aqua is on sale for $1,799.99, knocking $500 off its list price. In addition to the memory and RTX 5070, the prebuilt comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD and Intel Core i7-14700F CPU. The machine also comes with a free copy of Control Resonant thanks to an Nvidia promotion.
The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.
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If you're unfamiliar, ABS is Newegg's in-house PC brand, and unlike many prebuilts that use a grab bag approach to components, Newegg lists the specific components you'll get in your build. This model, for instance, comes with a Gigabyte B760M C V3 motherboard and a Kingston SNV3S 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
As you can see from the data we gathered in our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RTX 5070 offers triple-digit frame rates at 1080p without any upscaling or frame generation assistance. At 4K, its average drops to 37.6 FPS, making 1440p the ideal sweet spot for native resolution. As with other RTX 50-series GPUs, the RTX 5070 supports DLSS Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation.
The Core i7-14700F isn't as fast as AMD's recent X3D chips, but it's still among Intel's fastest gaming chips. This model comes with a locked multiplier and lacks integrated graphics. However, even at stock settings, the Core i7-14700K offers 97% of the gaming performance of the Core i9-14900K. — Jake Roach
UK RAM deal — get 32GB of DDR5 for £399
RAM pricing is pretty terrible these days, so we'll take deals wherever we can get 'em. This Crucial 32GB DDR5 kit with 6400 MHz speeds works with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, making it perfect for either platform.
This is some of the cheapest RAM in the UK. Get 32GB of DDR5 6400 with support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, it will work on any platform that supports DDR5.
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If you really need the extra capacity, this 64GB kit also has a decent discount:
Get a large 64GB of RAM for £50 with this Crucial Pro kit, perfect for gaming and multitasking. Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.
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At this speed, this is one of the cheapest and best-value RAM deals in the UK right now. Of course, it's four times the price it would have been a year ago, but the RAMpocalypse shows no sign of slowing down. If anything, prices and stock continue to get worse. - Stephen Warwick
AMD's 9800X3D plunges in the US — now just $411 at Amazon, $2 shy of all-time low
While it's not quite the lowest price ever, the potent AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has plunged to within $2 of its all-time low in the early going over at Amazon US. The cheapest we've clocked this CPU previously is $409.95, but right now you can grab one for $411, a deal we don't expect to stick around for long.
Get AMD's 8-core, 16-thread king of gaming performance, with its industry-leading X3D cache that drastically boosts frame rates.
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As you can see from our testing data, the 9800X3D is one of the best CPUs on the market for gaming. While it isn't the outright fastest anymore, its more modest power draw compared to the 9850X3D means it retains our crown as the best CPU for gaming.
If you're already on the AM5 platform, this could be the ultimate upgrade for your PC, or of course the start of a brand new 4K monster gaming build. - Stephen Warwick
Good morning in the UK - some early great deals!
If you're looking for a great deal on some PC hardware in the UK, there are already some decent deals to be had.
This 16TB expansion drive is now just £331, a decent saving in these troubled times for HDD storage.
Save big on this hefty USB 3.0 desktop expansion drive with 16TB of storage, perfect for backing up huge amounts of data.
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I've also spotted this rather excellent RTX 5070 gaming laptop, which is now just £1,099, complete with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Get a gaming laptop with RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 1920 x 1200 display, and a 180Hz refresh rate.
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You can see our full UK roundup of deals below:
While we've seen some good early deals at Amazon and competing retailers, day one is where the real fun starts. So we are hoping to see some big moving and shaking on prices on some of our favorite products. Stay tuned!
Good morning and welcome officially to day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now live in the UK and the US. - Stephen Warwick