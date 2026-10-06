Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 tech deals live on day one — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

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Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors The viral Corsair Xeneon Edge LCD touchscreen is back in stock and discounted at Corsair, with $50 off all five colors. Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼ This touchscreen can be used standalone, mounted with magnets, or even integrated into select Corsair PC cases. It can serve as a control system for your music or voice chats, a comment or chat window for your live streams, or as a nerve center monitoring your PCs vital signs. It can be mounted horizontally or vertically, offering a 2560 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This was one of the most popular deals during the last Prime Day earlier in the summer, so it won't be around for long. - Stephen Warwick.

Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070 Most RTX 5070 desktops are selling north of $2,000 when paired with 32GB of DDR5, but the ABS Flux II Aqua is on sale for $1,799.99, knocking $500 off its list price. In addition to the memory and RTX 5070, the prebuilt comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD and Intel Core i7-14700F CPU. The machine also comes with a free copy of Control Resonant thanks to an Nvidia promotion. Save $500 ABD Flux II Aqua: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼ If you're unfamiliar, ABS is Newegg's in-house PC brand, and unlike many prebuilts that use a grab bag approach to components, Newegg lists the specific components you'll get in your build. This model, for instance, comes with a Gigabyte B760M C V3 motherboard and a Kingston SNV3S 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original As you can see from the data we gathered in our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RTX 5070 offers triple-digit frame rates at 1080p without any upscaling or frame generation assistance. At 4K, its average drops to 37.6 FPS, making 1440p the ideal sweet spot for native resolution. As with other RTX 50-series GPUs, the RTX 5070 supports DLSS Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation. The Core i7-14700F isn't as fast as AMD's recent X3D chips, but it's still among Intel's fastest gaming chips. This model comes with a locked multiplier and lacks integrated graphics. However, even at stock settings, the Core i7-14700K offers 97% of the gaming performance of the Core i9-14900K. — Jake Roach

AMD's 9800X3D plunges in the US — now just $411 at Amazon, $2 shy of all-time low While it's not quite the lowest price ever, the potent AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has plunged to within $2 of its all-time low in the early going over at Amazon US. The cheapest we've clocked this CPU previously is $409.95, but right now you can grab one for $411, a deal we don't expect to stick around for long. Save $68 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $411 at Amazon Get AMD's 8-core, 16-thread king of gaming performance, with its industry-leading X3D cache that drastically boosts frame rates. Read more Read less ▼ As you can see from our testing data, the 9800X3D is one of the best CPUs on the market for gaming. While it isn't the outright fastest anymore, its more modest power draw compared to the 9850X3D means it retains our crown as the best CPU for gaming. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original If you're already on the AM5 platform, this could be the ultimate upgrade for your PC, or of course the start of a brand new 4K monster gaming build. - Stephen Warwick

While we've seen some good early deals at Amazon and competing retailers, day one is where the real fun starts. So we are hoping to see some big moving and shaking on prices on some of our favorite products. Stay tuned!