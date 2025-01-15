Save $200 on Dell's exquisite 32-inch Alienware AW3225QF 4K OLED monitor with superfast 240Hz refresh rate

If you're looking for a new monitor or an upgrade to your existing setup, then today's deal is a beautiful monitor from Dell that offers plenty of screen real estate along with high refresh rates, high color gamut, and high resolution. Just in time to pair with one of Nvidia's new graphics cards when they release at the end of the month.

Available on Dell's website you can find the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor for $999, saving $200 off the original $1,199 MSRP price. This gaming monitor is the complete package if you're looking for a high-resolution screen with an OLED panel and a high framerate for super-smooth gameplay.

The Alienware AW3225QF has a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on a 32-inch QD-OLED panel. The screen also features a 1700R curve for more immersive gaming, a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. For connectivity, the input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Dell (was $1,199)



A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. Sporting a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut. See our review of the Alienware AW3225QF for more in-depth details and benchmarking results.

We've had the chance to review the Alienware AW3225QF and were impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing. We awarded the monitor 5 stars along with an Editor's Choice award, noting how the monitor produced a stunning image, broad contrast, and rich color, with excellent OLED color volume compared to most other OLEDs we'd tested, and 110% DCI-P3 color gamut.

