Performance Preview: 13-inch MacBook Pro Benchmarks Are Here

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple released new MacBook Pros truly aimed at professionals this week, and the proof is in the benchmarks--which are shaping up to be quite impressive. Our colleagues over at Laptop Mag got their hands on a 13-inch unit and went straight to benchmarking. We also expect to do further testing on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar soon.

The $2,499 review unit, with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD was no pushover. You can see the full numbers over at Laptop Mag, but we'll give you a tease.

For starters, it produced the fastest SSD speeds the publication has ever seen (though being mobile focused, they haven't tested Intel's Optane 905P). Still, the performance numbers are in part likely down to Apple's APFS file system.

The MacBook Pro outpaced the Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre 13, Huawei MateBook X Pro, Asus ZenBook 13 and Microsoft Surface Book 2 in Geekbench 4, but it also took a few losses in some other productivity and graphics tests (the 15-incher, with Radeon graphics, should fare better in that department).

Keep an eye on Tom's Hardware for more news on the new Mac Pros. We should get our hands on them to do our own thorough testing soon.