Get a 75Hz Gaming Monitor for the Price of Two Games

Newegg is selling Acer’s budget Nitro gaming series VG240Y bmiix monitor is for even cheaper than usual now, cutting $60.00 off its usual price tag to bring it down to $119.99 . That’s a savings of 33%.



For the price of two brand new AAA video games, this monitor might not be one of the best gaming monitors on the market, but it’s certainly one of the cheapest. And with a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, 24 inch IPS display, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and built-in speakers, it’s got all the features one would expect for a monitor in this price range, plus a few more.

Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix gaming monitor: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Newegg The Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix gaming monitor is a budget 24 inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. Well suited for a second screen, it also has FreeSync compatibility and built-in speakers.

View Deal