LG 4K IPS Monitor Down to $429

Prime Day has been very kind to the monitor market, with plenty of deals for displays that can rival the best monitors. Take the LG 27UD88-W, a 4K IPS display that today hit a new historic low. It's normally priced at $549 but is available today at a $120 discount.

We also have plenty of Prime Day Monitor Deals to sift through if these specs don't hit your target.

LG 4K UHD 27UD88-W 27-Inch: was $549, now $429 @Amazon

This LG 4K monitor has an IPS panel and measures 27 inches across. It's currently listed on the Amazon website for 22% off.View Deal

This screen has a 4K UHD resolution that measures up to 3840 x 2160. It has an IPS panel and features a refresh rate of just 60Hz.

It supports FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing while gaming. You can also use this monitor with VESA mounts, if you're interested in attaching the screen to an arm or fixing it to a wall.

Go to the LG 27UD88-W product page for more details and purchase information. This offer is listed without an expiration date.