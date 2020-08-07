Our Favorite SSD Is Almost Half Off

Sometimes, you gotta go fast, but you can’t afford gas. Enter the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD, which is currently the reigning champion on our Best SSDs list. It’s not often that the cheapest option also ends up being our favorite option, but thanks to this deal, the 512GB version of this blazing fast drive is now selling for a nice $69.99 . That’s $60 off its usual $129.99 price. This deal only applies to the 512GB version of this SSD.



The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is M.2 2280 uses PCIe 3.0 and has class-leading performance and power efficiency. Our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review found sequential read/write speeds of 3,500 MBps/3000 MBps, respectively, and power consumption of about 214 MB/s per watt, which was only slightly below that of the much slower WD Blue SN500. Its all-black PCB is also quite stylish, for those who use transparent cases.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

The Adata XPG SX8200 is our current favorite SSD, and for good reason. It has class-leading performance thanks to 3,500 MBps/3,000 MBps sequential read/write speeds, as well as class-leading power efficiency with 214 MB/s per watt.View Deal

In practical use, our testing also found that this SSD loaded the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark in 18.5 seconds. That’s only a few seconds behind the much more expensive Intel Optane's score, which as an avid FFXIV player, I can say is pretty good.