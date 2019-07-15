Acer Predator Helios 300 With GTX 1660 Ti, 144HZ Display on Sale for $999

Credit: Acer



Acer's Predator Helios 300 is on sale on Amazon Prime Day for $999, with a GTX 1660 Ti along with an Intel Core i7-9750H and 16GB of DDR4 storage.



This laptop usually goes for $1,199, so there's savings of $200. It's rare to see these specs, including a 144Hz display, for less than $1,000. A lot of deals have also had older GPUs and CPUs, so this is a more future-proof budget notebook.

