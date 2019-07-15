Acer Predator Helios 300 With GTX 1660 Ti, 144HZ Display on Sale for $999

Credit: AcerCredit: Acer


Acer's Predator Helios 300 is on sale on Amazon Prime Day for $999, with a GTX 1660 Ti along with an Intel Core i7-9750H and 16GB of DDR4 storage.

This laptop usually goes for $1,199, so there's savings of $200. It's rare to see these specs, including a 144Hz display, for less than $1,000. A lot of deals have also had older GPUs and CPUs, so this is a more future-proof budget notebook.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best PC hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDsCPUsGPUs and gaming laptops.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
