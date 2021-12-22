Get Over $800 off This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3070 GPU

Dell loves a good deal, as you’ll always find a sale on its website. But not even we were expecting a gaming laptop deal this good, just days away from Christmas.

Right now, the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3070 and Intel Core i9 CPU is down to $2,057 after a massive $866 price cut!

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,923 now $2,057 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,923 now $2,057 @ Dell

This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage.

Check out our Alienware m15 R4 review and you’ll see there’s a lot more to love about this machine than just the impressive spec sheet. It all starts with keeping these high-power components cool with Alienware’s Cryo-tech system.

This setup combines a dual-intake/exhaust airflow design with loads of heat pipes, a massive high voltage fan and a vapor chamber, to ensure your components are running at their absolute best.

For the games to look their best, Alienware has crammed a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate in here, complete with vibrant 100% sRGB color gamut, alongside a premium glass touchpad and snappy keyboard.

Combine that with a whopping 11 I/O ports (including Gigabit ethernet and a microSD card reader) and a sleek, durable design and you’ve got a pretty awesome package that is well worth every cent.