Alleged Specifications For Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 Revealed

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

News outlet Petri has published the potential specifications for Microsoft's upcoming Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. Rumor around town is that Microsoft will announce the two devices at a New York event in spring.

The Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 shouldn't present any drastic changes aesthetically. The real upgrade lies under the hood. Microsoft is expected to leverage Intel and Nvidia's latest offerings to juice up both devices.

The Surface Book 3 will allegedly utilize 10th Generation Intel processors, alluding to the chipmaker's 10nm Ice Lake chips that span from two to four cores. The Surface Book 3 will also seemingly rely on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 16-series graphics cards. The high-end model, which probably only comes in the 15-inch form factor, will be available with Nvidia's Quadro SKUs.

Other upgrades on the Surface Book 3 include an uplift in memory capacity from 16GB to 32GB and the possible inclusion of a 1TB SSD for fast storage. The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 is rumored to start at $1,400.

On the other hand, the Surface Go 2 will likely continue to tap Intel's low-end processors, such as the Pentium Gold or perhaps the Core M series. The Surface Go 2 is expected to start at $399.

Microsoft could take advantage of the Spring event to launch some new Surface peripherals, like the Surface Earbuds or the second-generation Surface Headphones.