AMD Releases Drivers For Radeon Vega RX Graphics Cards

Those of you who have upgraded to one of AMD’s Radeon Vega RX series video cards, or have plans to do so, should head over to the company’s driver download page and grab the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.30.1051 driver. These drivers are designed to work on Windows 7 (64-bit version with SP1 or higher) and Windows 10 64-bit operating systems.

Aside from offering support for Radeon Vega RX series graphics cards, it doesn’t look like there's much else in the way of new performance enhancements, game support, or bug fixes. Having said that, there are a handful of issues Vega owners should be aware of:

Known Issues

Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states.

3DMark Firestrike may experience an application hang during GT2 test.

The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.

A limited number of HDR enabled TV's may experience intermittent HDMI signal loss.

Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.

AMD warned that this driver is not intended for use on AMD Radeon products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms and advised contacting your system manufacturer for driver support.

Radeon Vega RX owners can download the Windows 10 64-bit version here and the Windows 7 64-bit version here. Full release notes can be found here.