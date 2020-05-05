AMD Encourages Radeon RX 5600 XT Owners To Upgrade Memory To 14 Gbps

Graphics card manufacturers have been releasing new firmwares that upgrade the Radeon RX 5600 XT's memory speed from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps. Finally, AMD has officially started promoting the upgrade to existing Radeon RX 5600 XT owners.
The Radeon RX 5600 XT was originally scheduled to debut with 12 Gbps memory. Just a few days before launch day, AMD mysteriously pushed out an updated firmware to its partners that raises the graphics card's TBP (typical board power) and memory speed. Nvidia was also slashing the GeForce RTX 2060's prices at that time, so AMD's move was believed to offset Nvidia's price cuts.
Various manufacturers have resorted to launching updated Radeon RX 5600 XT models that already have their memory running at 14 Gbps right out of the box. But if luck has it that you picked up or own one of the previous 12 Gbps models, you can manually upgrade the graphics card's firmware to enable the faster memory.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Part Number
|14 Gbps Eligibility
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC
|RX5600XT CLD 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC
|RX5600XT PGD2 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC
|RX5600XT PGD3 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|Asus
|TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT Evo
|TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING
|Instructions from Asus
|Asus
|ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT
|ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING
|Available at leading etailers
|Asus
|TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT Evo
|TUF 3-RX5600XT-T6G-EVO-GAMING
|Available at leading etailers
|Gigabyte
|Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6G
|GV-R56XTGAMING OC-6GD
|Instructions from Gigabyte
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming X
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|PowerColor
|Red Dragon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHR/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|PowerColor
|Red Devil RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHE/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|PowerColor
|RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6-14
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHV2/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|Sapphire
|Pulse RX 5600 XT 6G GDDR6
|N/A
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II Pro
|RX-56XT6DF46
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC III Pro
|RX-56XT6TF48
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC III Ultra
|RX-56XT6TB48
|Available at leading etailers