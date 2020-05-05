Trending

AMD Encourages Radeon RX 5600 XT Owners To Upgrade Memory To 14 Gbps

Come and grab your free performance upgrade.

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)

Graphics card manufacturers have been releasing new firmwares that upgrade the Radeon RX 5600 XT's memory speed from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps. Finally, AMD has officially started promoting the upgrade to existing Radeon RX 5600 XT owners.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT was originally scheduled to debut with 12 Gbps memory. Just a few days before launch day, AMD mysteriously pushed out an updated firmware to its partners that raises the graphics card's TBP (typical board power) and memory speed. Nvidia was also slashing the GeForce RTX 2060's prices at that time, so AMD's move was believed to offset Nvidia's price cuts.

Various manufacturers have resorted to launching updated Radeon RX 5600 XT models that already have their memory running at 14 Gbps right out of the box. But if luck has it that you picked up or own one of the previous 12 Gbps models, you can manually upgrade the graphics card's firmware to enable the faster memory.

ManufacturerModelPart Number14 Gbps Eligibility
ASRockRadeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OCRX5600XT CLD 6GOInstructions from ASRock
ASRockRadeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OCRX5600XT PGD2 6GOInstructions from ASRock
ASRockRadeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OCRX5600XT PGD3 6GOInstructions from ASRock
AsusTUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EvoTUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMINGInstructions from Asus
AsusROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XTROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMINGAvailable at leading etailers
AsusTUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EvoTUF 3-RX5600XT-T6G-EVO-GAMINGAvailable at leading etailers
GigabyteRadeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6GGV-R56XTGAMING OC-6GDInstructions from Gigabyte
MSIRadeon RX 5600 XT Gaming XN/AInstructions from MSI
MSIRadeon RX 5600 XT GamingN/AInstructions from MSI
MSIRadeon RX 5600 XT Mech OCN/AInstructions from MSI
MSIRadeon RX 5600 XT MechN/AInstructions from MSI
PowerColorRed Dragon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHR/OCAvailable at leading etailers
PowerColorRed Devil RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHE/OCAvailable at leading etailers
PowerColorRX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6-14AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHV2/OCAvailable at leading etailers
SapphirePulse RX 5600 XT 6G GDDR6N/AAvailable at leading etailers
XFXRadeon RX 5600 XT THICC II ProRX-56XT6DF46Available at leading etailers
XFXRadeon RX 5600 XT THICC III ProRX-56XT6TF48Available at leading etailers
XFXRadeon RX 5600 XT THICC III UltraRX-56XT6TB48Available at leading etailers