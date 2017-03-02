AMD Ryzen Lineup Sold Out On Amazon (Again)

AMD Ryzen is going, going, gone from Amazon's website. The company previously sold all its pre-order stock of the 1800X--which we reviewed--before restocking the processor. Now the 1800X is once again sold out on Amazon, and so are its companions, the 1700 and 1700X.
Other retailers have also failed to keep Ryzen in stock for its official launch today. Best Buy was supposed to stock the lineup but merely offers pre-built rigs made with the processors; Newegg still lists the 1800X as out of stock; and Fry's says the entire Ryzen lineup is sold out. With the exception of Newegg, which said it expects to have more 1800X units around March 10, none have said when they expect to stock back up on the new CPUs.
Ryzen's popularity comes as no surprise. AMD opened pre-orders on February 22, the same day it finally revealed more information about the lineup and its pricing, and the new chips quickly rose to the top of Amazon's list of best-selling CPUs. (The top spots are mostly taken up by Intel now, though Amazon's fluctuating stock of Ryzen probably limited the series' ability to climb back up the rankings.) The hype train has gone full steam ahead.
Things hit a bump when we discovered that Ryzen motherboards could "pose a potential problem with some of the announced CPU cooling solutions" because of "the backplates designed to secure the heatsink on the processors." We confirmed the issue in our review of the 1800X:
One of the hardware components that’s seen some changes is the AM4 motherboard’s backplate. It’s different in two very significant ways: The distance between the wholes has changed, and the threaded pins are longer. Even though AMD seems to have informed manufacturers of the first change, they apparently forgot about the second one. We asked the manufacturers, and they confirmed that this is what happened. This means that if the original motherboard backplate’s used in conjunction with longer screws, then the cooler might not be held against the processor tightly enough.
The fix is simple--adding the necessary millimeter via thick ring washers or the proper nuts--but it's something to be aware of as you think about how Ryzen might fit into your rig. Assuming, that is, that you're able to buy the processor you want even though they all keep selling out left and right.
Can you form a coherent sentence? Worth $100 less? As in it should be $100 less than the 6900K? Or $100 less than the current price? Christ I have no idea what you're even on about.
Hopefully we'll get some info on actual sales numbers/volume in the weeks that follow.. If not sooner, for sure we will hear some during the next quarterly investor conference.
100$ less than it`s currently priced. The only places where it gives a clear win or equal terms is video rendering and that`s about it. In the majority of things the 7700K beats it or is a bit in front. You can`t ask for 500$ (550 Euros in my country) for a CPU that does less than a 350$ one ....
Sorry ..i love AMD and had an 1800X on pre-order but i cancelled it now, mostly because there are 0 mother boards available in my country with no ETA when they will come. I would have kept the CPU since my main focus point is video rendering and it gives me 6900K levels of performance but other than that.... not much, just an 8 core i5 ...
if you think the 1800x is overpriced then what is your view on the 6900k? because the 7700k beats that in the same benchmarks. At the end of the day this processor is not made for gaming the same as the 6900k isnt, no current games come close to using the power of those processors. You also have to take into account that this is a completely new architecture and platform, none of the benchmarks or programs have yet to be optimised for it, if you weren't aware this would be the case when you pre-ordered then you are an ignorant fool. Lets hope that now that AMD have a serious competitor to Intel then these software companies will start to optimize for AMD rather than just Intel. I have a feeling in 6 months to a year we shall see the scores rise in some cases by quite a lot
Really?
Sure I'm not really in the loop, but I heard hardly any hype, and just a few basic details and vague claims.
Fingers crossed they perform as expected and that AMD can keep development going.
While taking a break from reading the reviews, I also thought of the way the chips were priced, as they stand on the early bench results. And yeah I think if the 1800X was priced around $400, it would've been an awesome price point. Think of the SBM this year!