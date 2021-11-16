AMD's Ryzen 5000 Barcelo APUs Surface In HP's New Laptops

HP (via momomo_us) briefly listed a couple of unreleased AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs for mobile devices. By the looks of the model names, the mysterious processors should belong to the Barcelo family, the rumored refresh for Cezanne.

AMD had caused a bit of confusion when the chipmaker revised its Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) APUs. Instead of launching the refreshed APUs (Lucienne) under the same Ryzen 4000 family, AMD opted to use the Ryzen 5000 moniker at a time when it had already released the Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) lineup. For this generation, it would seem that the company is keeping the revised SKUs inside the same Ryzen 5000 family. Funnily enough, this means that the Ryzen 5000 lineup is now comprised of three different processor series: Lucienne (Zen 2), Cezanne (Zen 3) and Barcelo (Zen 3)

Lucienne came with multiple improvements over Renoir, including a slightly reworked memory controller, individual core voltage control, faster integrated graphics - just to mention a few. It's uncertain if Barcelo will bring a rich featureset as Lucienne. Sadly, HP didn't exhibit the specifications for the Barcelo chips so we'll have to make some educated guesses.

Ryzen 5000 Barcelo APU Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 5825U* 8 / 16 ? 16 15 Ryzen 7 5800U 8 / 16 1.9 / 4.4 16 15 Ryzen 5 5625U* 6 / 12 ? 16 15 Ryzen 5 5600U 6 / 12 2.3 / 4.2 16 15 Ryzen 3 5452U* 4 / 18 ? 8 15 Ryzen 3 5400U 4 / 18 2.6 / 4.0 8 15

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 5452U should be the refreshed versions of the Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 4 5400U, respectively. Clearly, these are U-series parts, meaning they're confined to 15W by default. However, AMD does give its partners some wiggle room between 10W and 25W.

Unless AMD has changed its recipe for mobile Ryzen chips (which we doubt), Barcelo will come with the same core counts and L3 cache as Cezanne. We're looking at eight and six Zen 3 cores for the Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 5625U, respectively, and four Zen 3 cores on the Ryzen 3 5452U. All three processors come with support for simultaneous multithreading (SMT), of course.

In terms of L3 cache, the Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 5625U will likely have 16MB, while the Ryzen 3 5452U will stick to 8MB. For reference, Lucienne was typically clocked 1 GHz to 2 GHz higher than Renoir, and we can presume that Barcelo will come with similar uplifts. The APUs will still employ the Vegas graphics engine, but potentially feature improved clock speeds.

The last time we saw Barcelo on a purported AMD roadmap, the 7nm APUs were rumored to hit the market 2022. HP's product listings, which have been removed, implies that Barcelo's debut should be close, maybe even early 2022.