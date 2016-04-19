Apple Bumps MacBook To Intel Skylake, Still Just That One USB Type-C Port

Apple announced a refresh to its MacBook line, bringing with it new Intel Core M (Skylake) chips and the promise of overall better performance thanks to faster memory and storage. Also, it’s available in pink.
There are several versions of the new MacBook to choose from, as Apple has options available with Core m3, m5 and m7 CPUs. In all cases, the GPU is the Intel HD Graphics 515.
In a press announcement, Apple stated that 8GB of 1866 MHz RAM (LPDDR3) is now standard across the MacBook line, and it boasted of faster storage, which is now up to 512 GB PCIe-based SSD. The 12-inch display is still 2304x1440 resolution, and the Macbook still has just that one USB Type-C (Gen 1, 5 Gbps) port.
The refreshed MacBook starts at $1,299 (which gets you a Core m3 chip and 256 GB PCIe SSD), but a top-of-the-line model with the Core m7-6Y75 and a 512 GB PCIe SSD will run you $1,599.
Available colors include Rose Gold (aka pink), Space Gray, Gold and Silver.
|MacBook (2016)
|Display
|12-inch LED-backlit IPS (2304x1440)
|CPU
|Intel Core m3, m5, m7 (Skylake)
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 515
|RAM
|8 GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz
|Storage
|256 or 512 GB PCIe
|Networking
|-802.11ac Wi-Fi-Bluetooth 4.0
|Ports
|-USB Type-C (Gen 1 5 Gbps)-Headphone jack
|Misc.
|-Stereo speakers-Dual mics-480p FaceTime camera-Force Touch trackpad
|Battery
|41.4 Whr Li-ion battery
|Dimensions
|-0.14-0.52 x 11.04 x 7.74 inches (HxWxD)-0.35-1.31 x 28.05 x 19.65 cm (HxWxD)-2.03 lbs / 0.92 kg
|OS
|Mac OS X El Capitan
|Warranty
|-90 days phone support-1-year limited warranty
|Price
|$1,299-1,599
I realize you can get an adaptor for this that gives you USB, Display Port and HDMI, but that's another dongle you'll have to carry around. If you gave this thing 3 type C ports, you'd have a perfect device, and could justifibly charge $1500 for it: 1 port for charging, 1 port for video out, 1 port for USB peripheral(s).
I don't believe you have efficiently looked into some USB C hubs. There have been some really great designs out there, especially start ups that I don't know if they went into production. You should look into it. I remember seeing a hub that your laptop sits on (as if it had those batteries bulging out on old PC laptops) that had a plethora of connections.
Get a macbook air. 11 or 13". 2x usb, sd card slot, 3.5mm earphone jack and separate charger port.
Or a macbook pro and add two thunderbolt ports.
The new graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia (whichever they plan on using this year).
It's actually the names that are more stupid than anything.
The macbook is smaller and lighter than the Air. Yet at 12" it falls between the 11 and 13 Air.
Go figure.