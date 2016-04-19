Apple Bumps MacBook To Intel Skylake, Still Just That One USB Type-C Port

Apple announced a refresh to its MacBook line, bringing with it new Intel Core M (Skylake) chips and the promise of overall better performance thanks to faster memory and storage. Also, it’s available in pink.

There are several versions of the new MacBook to choose from, as Apple has options available with Core m3, m5 and m7 CPUs. In all cases, the GPU is the Intel HD Graphics 515.

In a press announcement, Apple stated that 8GB of 1866 MHz RAM (LPDDR3) is now standard across the MacBook line, and it boasted of faster storage, which is now up to 512 GB PCIe-based SSD. The 12-inch display is still 2304x1440 resolution, and the Macbook still has just that one USB Type-C (Gen 1, 5 Gbps) port.

The refreshed MacBook starts at $1,299 (which gets you a Core m3 chip and 256 GB PCIe SSD), but a top-of-the-line model with the Core m7-6Y75 and a 512 GB PCIe SSD will run you $1,599.

Available colors include Rose Gold (aka pink), Space Gray, Gold and Silver.

MacBook (2016) Display 12-inch LED-backlit IPS (2304x1440) CPU Intel Core m3, m5, m7 (Skylake) GPU Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM 8 GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz Storage 256 or 512 GB PCIe Networking -802.11ac Wi-Fi -Bluetooth 4.0 Ports -USB Type-C (Gen 1 5 Gbps) -Headphone jack Misc. -Stereo speakers -Dual mics -480p FaceTime camera -Force Touch trackpad Battery 41.4 Whr Li-ion battery Dimensions -0.14-0.52 x 11.04 x 7.74 inches (HxWxD) -0.35-1.31 x 28.05 x 19.65 cm (HxWxD) -2.03 lbs / 0.92 kg OS Mac OS X El Capitan Warranty -90 days phone support -1-year limited warranty Price $1,299-1,599

