ASRock Accidentally Lists Radeon RX 5600 XT Specifications

As evidenced by an eagle-eyed Redditor, ASRock has inadvertently posted the product page for the brand's Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC, and for a brief moment, revealed the specifications for AMD's unreleased graphics card.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT reportedly features 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs), meaning it could be using the same Navi 10 silicon as the Radeon RX 5700. The graphics card comes equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 1,500 MHz (12,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface. The Radeon RX 5600 XT is capable of delivering up to 288 GBps of memory bandwidth, 55.6% lower than the Radeon RX 5700.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 8G OC Radeon RX 5700 Challenger D 8G OC Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) Shading Units 2,304 2,304 Texture Units 144 144 ROPs 64 64 Base Clock Rate 1,235 MHz 1,515 MHz Game Clock Rate 1,460 MHz 1,675 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,620 MHz 1,750 MHz Memory Clock 12 GBps 14 GBps Memory Capacity 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GBps 448 GBps L2 Cache 4MB 4MB TDP ? ? Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion Die Size 251 mm² 251 mm²

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC operates with a 1,235 MHz base clock, 1,460 MHz game clock, and 1,620 MHz boost clock. As the model name conveys, the graphics card comes with a factory overclock so it's impossible to guess the reference specifications at this time.

ASRock didn't specify the graphics card's TDP (thermal design power) either, but given the lower clock speeds, it should consume less power than a Radeon RX 5700. The presence of a single 8-pin PCIe power connector confirms our suspicion.

ASRock's offering measures 240.6 x 126.5 x 53mm. It sports one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC 1.2a support. This is the same configuration of display outputs on the vanilla Radeon Rx 5700.

In summary, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is basically a lower-clocked version of the Radeon RX 5700 with slower memory and a significantly restricted memory bus. Its weird that AMD would offer the Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6GB of GDDR6 when the Radeon RX 5500 XT is available with up to 8GB.

Theoretically, you can downclock a Radeon RX 5700, and it would be a pretty good representation of the performance that you could expect from the approaching Radeon RX 5600 XT. Either way, you should still wait for our in-depth review.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT is anticipated to make its debut at CES 2020, which takes place at Las Vegas during January 7 to 10.