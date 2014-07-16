Report: Asus' ProArt PA328Q Pricing and Availability

Last month at Computex we saw Asus’ ProArt PA328Q, a professional 32” 4K IPS monitor. We liked it so much that we gave it a Best of Computex award, despite having no clue what it would cost or when exactly it would be available. And now we have that information.

Sweclockers.com reports that the monitor will be available sometime during November, and that it will carry a price tag of 14,990 Swedish Krona, including VAT. Remove the VAT and convert into U.S. dollars and you end up at about $1750.

That’s expensive, but the price tag doesn't surprise us. The monitor comes pre-calibrated out of the factory, and the 10-bit 4K IPS panel manages 100 percent sRGB coverage with a Delta-E below 2. It also has an HDMI 2.0 interface, which will let you transmit uncompressed 4K images over HDMI at 60 Hz; to do that, however, you would need a graphics card from the future, because none of today’s graphics cards have an HDMI 2.0 interface. In the meantime you can also just use the DisplayPort 1.2 interface. The monitor will also have a built-in USB 3.0 hub, as well as additional HDMI 1.4 ports.

Have you considered buying a 4K monitor yet? If not, what will it take to tempt you?

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.