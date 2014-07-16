Report: Asus' ProArt PA328Q Pricing and Availability

Last month at Computex we saw Asus’ ProArt PA328Q, a professional 32” 4K IPS monitor. We liked it so much that we gave it a Best of Computex award, despite having no clue what it would cost or when exactly it would be available. And now we have that information.
Sweclockers.com reports that the monitor will be available sometime during November, and that it will carry a price tag of 14,990 Swedish Krona, including VAT. Remove the VAT and convert into U.S. dollars and you end up at about $1750.
That’s expensive, but the price tag doesn't surprise us. The monitor comes pre-calibrated out of the factory, and the 10-bit 4K IPS panel manages 100 percent sRGB coverage with a Delta-E below 2. It also has an HDMI 2.0 interface, which will let you transmit uncompressed 4K images over HDMI at 60 Hz; to do that, however, you would need a graphics card from the future, because none of today’s graphics cards have an HDMI 2.0 interface. In the meantime you can also just use the DisplayPort 1.2 interface. The monitor will also have a built-in USB 3.0 hub, as well as additional HDMI 1.4 ports.
Have you considered buying a 4K monitor yet? If not, what will it take to tempt you?
Extremely cheap, overall reasonable performance.
30Hz is simply unacceptable on a computer, so we need to see 60Hz panels like this across the board.
Scaling is another issue. Either we need better scaling technologies built into all OSs or we need to see some larger 36-42" monitors coming out that can take full advantage of the resolution without the need of more than a 125% scaling. Newer programs will be built to scale better, but there are a lot of older programs and websites that simply will not be replaced or redesigned over the next 10+ years.
Then there is the GPU issue. Sure, 1080p on a 32" 4K display looks OK... but you can do that equally as easy on a small TV or large 1440p display without nearly as many odd issues. GPUs need to start supporting HDMI2, and they need to get fast enough to deliver a solid and consistent 30-60fps at 4K. And the GPUs themselves will need to hit that sub $500 mark while delivering that kind of performance.
Last but not least is price. $1750 is really not that bad of a price for what it is, but that is not the full price. You will need another $1-2000 in GPU hardware to push the display bringing the cost closer to $4000 when it come to being particularly useful. Fast forward a year from now and we will have a new generation of GPUs which will be much more capable at driving 4K displays at lower price points, or with a single card setup. Plus the display tech itself is going to drop in price dramatically for the next few years. I would expect the total cost to drop almost 50% over this next year before prices start to stabilize at all. Even if I had the money I would not particularly want to see that kind of depreciation, especially as the display tech continues to mature with better inputs, better displays, and better controllers being implemented.
As a gamer I would not use a 60Hz 4K panel to game on - not after using an 120Hz IPS for the last 3 years. Yes, 4K is beautiful no doubt, but it is way early in its development to be so hyped over it.
Manufacturers are slamming 4K down our throats since consumers never really drank the 3D Koolaid. 8K is also around the corner you know . . . sheesh.
What is the model of your ips monitor? I never seen 120 hz ips monitor..
there's samsung product at 28" 4K 1ms gtg, 60Hz over HDMI, BUT comes with TN panel
Toms has just done an article/review on one...the Overlord Tempest 27" IPS 120Hz 1440p - and...it's dirt cheap for what it is!
Lol, the guy claimed he has been using one for three years.
Thanks for the link :)