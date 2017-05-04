Trending

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse Offers Interchangeable Thumb Grips

By Corsair 

Corsair announced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse, the latest entry to its line of aluminum-frame gaming mice. The Glaive RGB is a right-handed mouse that features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor developed for Corsair in partnership with PixArt. This sensor allows sensitivity to be set anywhere between 100-16,000 DPI resolution in single DPI steps with an adjustable 125-1,000Hz polling rate. The left and right buttons use Omron switches that are rated for 50 million clicks.  

The onboard memory will allow you to store lighting effects, macros, and DPI settings directly on the mouse, but the multicolor three-zone backlighting allows for customizable RGB backlighting through the included Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software, as well. The 1.8m mouse cable is braided with a USB 2.0 connector. It also comes with three interchangeable thumb grips.

There are six programmable buttons: left and right click, the clickwheel, the two forward/back navigation buttons, and a DPI switcher. You can assign  multi-function macros to them all using CUE.  This mouse is a fairly hefty one at 122 grams. It has PTFE feet, and it’s covered by a two-year warranty.

The Glaive RGB has an MSRP of $70 and is available now. 

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Sensor1,000 - 16,000 DPI, 1DPI steps
Polling RateSelectable 1000 / 500 / 250 / 125Hz
AmbidextrousNo
SwitchesOmron switches
ButtonsSix Programmable:-L/R click-Forward/back navigation (left side)-DPI switch-Scroll wheel
LightingRGB
SoftwareCorsair Utility Engine (CUE)
Cable1.8m braided
Omron Switches50 million click lifecycle
Dimensions125.8 x 91.5 x 44.6mm (L x W x H)
Weight122 grams without cable
ColorsBlack or Aluminum
Warranty2 Years
Price$70
3 Comments
  • jimmysmitty 05 May 2017 15:34
    I think I have finally found a mouse from a vendor other than Logitech I might buy.....
  • Andrew_292 08 May 2017 04:48
    Steven thanks for the article. I read it the other day and immediately ordered the mouse. I had recently purchased the Corsair Strife RGB keyboard and wanted an RGB mouse to match. I have big hands so finding a mouse that fits right can be hard. The Glaive is perfect and works perfect using my keyboard pass thru. Anyway, sorry for being long winded but I wanted to share my experience which was a result of your article. Thanks!
  • pinkmans 25 May 2017 00:27
    Just bought and unboxed mouse, and downloaded drivers. Right click doesnt function or make a clicking noise, left mouse button makes the noise but doesn't function. Trash mouse don't buy
