Dell S3222DGM, Our Favorite Gaming Monitor, Drops to $299

Dell's 32-inch, 2K S3222DGM has long owned the top position on our list of the best gaming monitors, because of its vivid colors, high contrast, smooth gaming experience and strong build quality. The 165 Hz monitor normally costs $349, but today, thanks to Amazon Prime Day and other retailers' attempts to compete with it, you can grab it from either Best Buy or Dell.com for $299.That's not quite the all-time low, but it's still a better deal than we've seen since Cyber Monday.

We reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022 and were really impressed with the combination of popping images and smooth game play. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

The Dell S3222DGM also has excellent screen uniformity, lacking noticeable glow and bleed.

