E3 Show Floor Walkthrough In 360-Degree Video

This past E3, the Tom's Hardware Community Staff was sent on a special assignment to give you a first-hand preview at E3. We waited in all the lines, walked through all the booths, and played (almost) all the games, in order to bring the Tom's Hardware Community total coverage. To live up to that promise, we walked the entire show floor and recorded the whole thing in full 360 degrees on a Giroptic360 camera. Check out all the videos below for 360-degree walkthroughs of the Bandai-Namco Booth, South Hall, and West Hall.

Don't worry, there are no plugins to download and no software to install. Simply click play on the YouTube videos below to watch. Drag your mouse left and right for the full 360 effect. You can also watch these videos on your HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, or Google Cardboard for a true immersive experience.

