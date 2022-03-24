FSP Offers 2000W Power Supply For Upcoming Nvidia, AMD GPUs

FSP has launched the the Cannon Pro 2000W, a PSU meant to feed Nvidia and AMD's next-generation products that will vie for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. The new power supply is already available on Amazon for $499.99.

Initially tailored to cryptocurrency miners, FSP's Cannon Pro 2000W offers 18 6+2-pin PCIe power connectors. FSP is promising stable, simultaneous operation for a maximum of nine graphics cards. However, now that modern graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (Ampere) with its rumored 450W TDP are consuming more power, the Cannon Pro 2000W could serve a higher purpose. Although the power supply doesn't have any 12VHPWR power connectors, there are more than enough regular PCIe power connectors for those 3x8-pin to 12VHPWR power adapters.

The Cannon Pro 2000W clings to the standard ATX form factor with dimensions of 200 x 150 x 86mm. The power supply features the 80 Plus Gold certification, ensuring 87% efficiency at 100% load, 90% efficiency at 50% load, and 87% efficiency at 20% load. The Cannon Pro 2000W utilizes a single rail design and delivers up to 2000W with a small caveat. The unit tops out at 1200W with a 100V - 115V input and 1500W with a 115V to 200V input. Therefore, to exploit the power supply's maximum 2000W capacity, you need a 200V to 240V input.

Image 1 of 2 Cannon Pro 2000W (Image credit: FSP) Image 2 of 2 Cannon Pro 2000W (Image credit: FSP)

As you would expect from any high-end power supply, the Cannon Pro 2000W boasts a DC to DC module design, Active PFC ≧ 0.9, quality Japanese electrolytic capacitors, and your usual cocktail of protections, including OVP, OCP, UVP, SCP, OPP, and OTP. As a result, FSP rates the Cannon Pro 2000W for 92% efficiency at a typical load and hold up time more than 17ms at full load.

The Cannon Pro 2000W depends on a 135mm dual-ball bearing fan for active cooling. It also utilizes an entirely modular design, so consumers only need to plug in the cables they need, which helps ease installation and cable management and improve cooling performance.

FSP doesn't specify the warranty period for the Cannon Pro 2000W on the power supply's product page.