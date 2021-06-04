Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK to Air June 13th

Just in time for E3 2021, the next edition of the Future Games Show is set to air. Run by our sister site, GamesRadar+, with sponsor WD_BLACK, the Future Games Show will feature game announcements, trailers and updates from more than 40 new PC and console titles when it airs on June 13th at 7 pm ET.

Airing on GamesRadar+ and social networks Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the show will be hosted by Last of Us 2 voice actors Laura Bailey and Troy Baker. Participating game publishers include SEGA, Team17, Private Division and XSEED Games.

"Last year was arguably the most challenging year for games development,” Baker said. “Now we’re starting to see the games that will emerge this year and beyond. I’ve gotten a small peek behind the curtain and I can’t wait to pull that curtain back even further for you on June 13."

(Image credit: Future)

The three previous Future games shows drew an audience of 45 million viewers combined. An official partner of E3, the show takes place on the same day as the PC Gaming Show, run by our other sister site PC Gamer. Starting at 2 pm ET, the PC Gaming show will feature 39 new game trailers and be hosted by Frankie Ward and Mica Burton.

“GamesRadar is thrilled to bring the Future Games Show to its widest audience yet as an official partner of E3 2021 and The /twitchgaming gathering,” said Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film at Future Plc. “Our amazing hosts Troy Baker and Laura Bailey look forward to sharing some of the most exciting, quirky and anticipated games of 2021 and beyond; followed by unrivalled post-show coverage and deep-dives on gamesradar.com.”