Here's when Watch Dogs Legion Pre-load Starts and When the Game Is Playable

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Legion is one week away from being released on October 29th, 2020. With the date quickly approaching, Ubisoft has released a roadmap as to when pre-loads will start and when the game will be playable for all platforms.

If you're looking to get a jump on having the game downloaded and ready to play on launch day, it's recommended to start the pre-load as soon as possible. Otherwise, you'll find yourself fighting for bandwidth with thousands of other gamers on launch day.

Below, we have provided the pre-load and launch times for each region.

Pre-load Start Times

PC (Epic Game Store and Ubisoft Connect): October 26th, 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT (North America), October 26th, 4 PM CET (Europe & Middle East), October 27th, 2 AM AEDT (Asia & Oceania)

PlayStation 4: October 27th, 12:01 AM Local Time (All Regions)

Xbox One: Pre-loads are available now (All Regions)

Stadia: Stadia is a cloud-based streaming service, there's no need for a pre-load

Launch Times

PC (Epic Game Store and Ubisoft Connect): October 29th, 12:01 Local Time (All Regions)

PlayStation 4: October 29th, 12:01 AM Local Time (All Regions)

Xbox One: October 29th, 12:01 AM Local Time (All Regions)

Stadia: October 29th, 12:01 AM EDT (North America), October 29th, 12:01 CET (Europe & Middle East), October 29th, 12:01 AM (Asia & Oceania)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

PC Specs Detailed

For those looking forward to playing Watch Dogs Legion on PC, the minimum and recommended specs have also been released. Below you can see where your PC falls in and if you'll need to grab some upgrades before the game is available to play.

Watch Dogs Legion will feature DLSS 2.0 and Ray-Tracing for those with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 3080/3090 GPUs. The latter being two of Nvidia's more recent and most powerful consumer-grade GPUs ever released.

They're also extremely popular and hard to acquire, so be sure to check out our guide, which provides some tips and tricks which just may help you out if you're looking to score an RTX 3080 or 3090.

Without Ray Tracing

Minimum System Requirements for 1920x1080, Low Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650

Video memory: 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 1920x1080, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 2560x1440, High Preset, DX12



CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirements - 3840x2160 (4K), Ultra Preset DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only) (For optimal experience use DX12, also compatible with "DX11")

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With Ray Tracing Enabled

Watch Dogs Legion is one of the more anticipated games being released that features ray tracing, and you're going to need a beefy computer to run the game at the highest settings. You'll also notice that for both the recommended and ultra-system settings, the RTX 2080 Ti has been replaced by the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

Minimum System Requirements - 1920x1080, High preset, Ray Tracing Medium, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements - 2560x1440 (1440p), Very High preset, Ray Tracing High, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirements - 3840x2160 (4K), Ultra preset, Ray Tracing Ultra, DLSS Performance, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Watch Dogs Legion releases on October 29th, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store & Ubisoft Connect), and Google Stadia. Both next-generation consoles will also receive enhanced versions that will be made available on November 10th, 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S, and November 12th, 2020, for the PlayStation 5.