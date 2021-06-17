Innodisk Reveals Industrial Grade DDR5 Memory Sticks

DDR5 has only been with us for a relatively short time, and over the course of its lifetime, it will see a wide variety of applications and uses. Innodisk is jumping on the DDR5 boat quickly with its new industrial-grade DDR5 modules designed for "5G, deep learning, AI, edge computing, smart medical, super-computing, and mission-critical applications."

(Image credit: Innodisk)

The Taiwanese company’s press release extolls the benefits of DDR5, including its theoretical maximum transfer speed of 6400MT/s, power-saving voltage drop to 1.1V, and increased die capacity of 64Gb, bringing the maximum potential capacity for a single DDR5 DIMM to 128GB. However, the specs for the new modules aren't listed.

It’s not until near the end that things become interesting with Innodisk’s corporate VP and GM of its global embedded and server DRAM business unit, Samson Chang, talking about the “original ICs, anti-sulfuration, heat spreader, and conformal coating technologies with industrial-grade reliability” of the Innodisk DIMMs, which it foresees being used by hyperscalers and industry for "5G, deep learning, AI, edge computing, smart medical, super-computing, and mission-critical applications."

So there you go. Innodisk will release DDR5 DIMMs with heat spreaders and special coatings, the latter of which are typically used for purposes such as water- and dust-proofing in the harsh environments found in industrial applications. We also expect other special accommodations will be made to adjust the DIMMs for long-term reliability in rough conditions, like options for expanded thermal operating specifications. The DDR5 modules available on its site lack the heat spreaders, are non-ECC, and come in 16GB and 32GB capacities at up to 4800MT/s.