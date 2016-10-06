Insomniac Games' 'The Unspoken' Casts You In VR Wizard Duel

Insomniac Games creative director Chad Dezern calls The Unspoken an “urban magic fight club.” I’m not sure that’s an apt description, but I understand the spirit of it. This is a player-v-player game where you duel using magic spells and fireballs and other conjured elements within a mystical wizarding world set in a reproduced version of Chicago.

My colleague (and your favorite community manager) Joe Pishgar, experienced The Unspoken, with the new Touch controllers, back at E3 and did a wonderful job of capturing his excitement about the game back then. I got a chance to try it for a few rounds here at Connect 3, the annual Oculus developer conference taking place in San Jose this week, and the company has introduced a couple of new elements.

First, there’s the idea of character classes, in the form of the Anarchist, who creates chaotic fire magic, or the Kineticist, who uses objects in the environment. Gestures are also new in the most recent version. For example, I was able to create a giant fireball and push it out, causing significant damage. I could cross my arms to make an arc shield, and so on.

This game, like so many others, uses teleportation. You use teleportation primarily to move among pedestals, either to hide or avoid the enemy, or to grab the energy that emerges.

If you’ve ever fancied yourself a wizard in a battle – and who hasn’t – this is going to be a game you’ll want to try.