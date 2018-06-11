Intel's Limited Edition Core i7-8086K Is On Sale

by
5 Comments

If you didn't win one of the 8086 Core i7-8068K CPUs Intel gave away during a brief sweepstakes, it's time to make other plans. In the U.S. that means Amazon, Newegg, or Micro Center for most. The first two have processors in stock as of today, both selling for around $425, or $25 less than the MSRP.

For those still in Taipei you can take your pick from two stores in the old computer mall with pricing starting around 14300NT (around $479) plus a 2% credit card fee. Just look for the glass display of retail boxed CPUs on the second floor for the better deal.

"The 8086 "sweepstakes" will be open to residents of the U.S., China, Germany, Canada, France, the UK, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Each of those countries have 500 up for grabs, except Germany, China, and the U.S., which will have considerably more processors to give away (1,000, 2,000 and 2,086 respectively)."

Rumor has it that Intel will only produce 50,000 Core i7-8086K 40th anniversary processors, with the first 8086 handed out through the sweepstakes that covers nine countries. The first processor with a factory set 5GHz turbo clock feeding frenzy has already started. Good luck getting your orders in.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • justin.m.beauvais
    Or you could be smart and get an 8700K and a good cooler for less and overclock it. Just my humble opinion... and common sense. It is cool as a collectible, but on paper it isn't worth the price premium.
  • dudmont
    Anonymous said:
    Or you could be smart and get an 8700K and a good cooler for less and overclock it. Just my humble opinion... and common sense. It is cool as a collectible, but on paper it isn't worth the price premium.


    Exactly. Without a change to the TIM, this is just a binned 8700k.
  • danwat1234
    Ordered one, hope to sell it on Ebay after they all sell out for 808.60 on Ebay...
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Overclocking Intel's Core i9-7900X CPU Up to 5.8 GHz
  2. Intel: We 'Forgot' to Mention 28-Core, 5-GHz CPU Demo Was Overclocked
  3. AMD Demos The World's First 7nm GPU, Radeon Instinct Vega
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.